Home and Away star Sharni Vinson is set to make a Hollywood comeback in Netflix series

Home and Away star Sharni Vinson is making a comeback in Hollywood by playing The Speed ​​in the new Netflix series Guardians of Justice.

Sharni, 39, rose to fame on Channel Seven’s soap opera Home and Away, starring Cassie Turner from 2005 to 2008.

She was only 22 years old when she debuted in the long-running drama.

Since leaving Summer Bay, Sharni has starred in several hit Hollywood movies and also appeared on popular American crime shows such as NCIS and CSI.

In 2010, Sharni got her first big break in Hollywood in the hugely successful feature film Step Up 3D, starring Natalie.

The role was tailor-made for the Sydney-born actress, who used her dancing talent and her acting ability to land the role.

“I started dancing at a very young age and come from three generations of music theater performers,” Sharni told Elle magazine.

‘I studied ballet for years and then jazz, modern and hip-hop.

“I also studied acrobatics and martial arts,” she added.

The Step Up series has since become the most successful collection of dance films in the world, with a total of five films grossing more than $450 million worldwide.

Step Up 3D was released in August 2010 and has since grossed over $180 million worldwide alone.

Sharni played surfer villain Tara in Blue Crush 2

The dual Australian and American citizen has also starred in numerous horror films, including You’re Next, Bait 3D, Patrick and House on Willow Street.

You’re Next was named one of the ‘greatest horror films of 2013’ and the rave reviews earned Sharni the title of America’s new ‘scream queen’.

Sharni’s most acclaimed role led to her being anointed Best Horror Actress at Fantastic Fest 2011.

Guardians of Justice is her first film role since House on Willow Street in 2016.

Acclaimed Hollywood stars Jane Seymour, 71, and Brigitte Nielsen, 59, are among the big names in the live-action and adult animated superhero television series.

It is created, directed, written and produced by Adi Shankar.