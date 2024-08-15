Home and Away star Sarah Roberts shares a VERY racy post from her European holiday, after her ex James Stewart moved on with Ada Nicodemou

Sarah Roberts recently sent fans wild by sharing a highly suggestive photo on social media taken during her luxurious European vacation.

The Home and Away star, 39, posted the snaps on Instagram which captured her visiting Michelangelo’s iconic David statue at the museum in Florence, Italy.

The Melbourne-born actress struck a suggestive pose, placing her fingers in line with the statue’s private parts, giving the impression that she was touching them.

Roberts was all smiles in the hilarious X-rated image, which captured her visiting the world-famous sculpture made in the 16th century.

Sarah’s bold post sent her followers into a frenzy and they quickly took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“I’m a true Aussie,” wrote one fan.

A second added: “You’re having so much fun.”

This comes after Sarah broke her silence following her ex-husband James Stewart moving on with his Home and Away co-star Ada Nicodemou.

Last month, the actress shared a reel on Instagram, thanking two friends who helped “give her back her life.”

The video showed Sarah drinking wine and laughing with choreographer Danielle Evrat and her partner Ben Miles.

“These two gave me my life back. Literally. They gave me a roof over my head, filled me with wine, cookies, memories, the best carbonara I’ve ever had, laughter, deep conversations, self-confidence and a new zest for life,” she wrote.

“A safe haven on this winding journey. My only regret about living with them is not taking enough pictures, but I definitely filled the memory bank to the brim.”

Sarah’s post comes after her ex-husband James, 48, and Ada, 47,’s romance surfaced in April.

Ada and James were initially believed to be dating after shocking photos emerged of the pair displaying their affection in public on Anzac Day.

The pair enjoyed a drink together at The Royal Hotel and were later seen cuddling outside the establishment after leaving the venue.

Since then there have been multiple sightings of the couple on and off screen together and they later confirmed that they were a couple.