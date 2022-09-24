Home and Away star Sarah Roberts recalls racist remarks growing up in Australia

Home and Away star Sarah Roberts has shared her experience of racism growing up in Australia as a woman of Sri Lankan descent.

The actress, 37, who stars in the new comedy film Wog Boys Forever, told… The Herald Sunsaid she is no stranger to receiving racist comments.

“I can imagine feeling left out – growing up I was called very hurtful names,” she recalls.

‘This film [Wog Boys Forever] brings back a sense of pride in people who have felt left out.”

In 2018, Sarah wrote a heartbreaking open letter to her younger self detailing her horrific fight against racism.

“The point is Sar, when you grow up a lot of people will laugh at you for the color of your skin,” she wrote in the letter, which was published in New idea magazine.

“They’re going to call you names like ‘pooface’, ‘curry-muncher’, ‘chipolata-sausage’ and ‘abbo’, but as the years go by, you’ll realize that the color of your skin actually owns your prettiest.”

It comes when the actress insisted that all is well between her and her husband James Stewart.

The relationship between Summer Bay’s golden couple is said to have come to an end recently.

It comes as the actress insisted that all is well between her and husband James Stewart, despite rumors that their relationship is on the rocks. James and Sarah are pictured

But in her interview with this week’s issue of stellar magazine, the actress says the couple is solid.

‘Family life is going great; we are both very proud of each other,” she told the publication.

The actress added that the couple are happily older with Scout, the 10-year-old daughter her husband, 46, shares with his ex, Jessica Marais, 37.

Rumors of the couple’s breakup had been circulating for many months and they had reportedly undergone counseling from the couple in an effort to mend their relationship.

“We’re raising Scout. She is now in 4th grade [and] become a little lady,” Sarah said.

It comes after split summaries were stirred up after Stewart, who married Roberts in 2019, was notably absent from the Thursday night premiere of his wife’s latest film, Wog Boys Forever, in Melbourne.

Stewart was “nowhere to be seen on the red carpet” and Stewart no longer follows her on Instagram.

However, Roberts’s agent shut down claims of a split and the actress still wore her wedding ring at the event.

Stewart and Roberts got engaged in November 2018. He proposed to him at the restaurant where they had their first date last year.