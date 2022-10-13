Home and Away star Sam Frost shows off her growing baby bump

Former Home and Away star Sam Frost looked absolutely radiant on Thursday as she highlighted her ever-growing baby bump in an Instagram video.

The pregnant actress, 33, was upbeat and energetic in a sponsored post for a skincare brand, which featured her belly.

The mother-to-be took her fans through her beauty routine as she swayed back and forth, showing off her pregnant belly from different angles.

The soap star’s blonde curls were stylishly styled as she modeled a striped maternity dress.

Many of Sam’s 584,000 followers complimented her beautiful baby bump.

“Omg, you look so beautiful pregnant,” one fan gushed, while another said her outfit was just “beautiful.”

Last month, Sam talked about the issues she’d been dealing with during her first trimester.

She revealed on her blog Faith by Sam Frost it had been ‘incredibly difficult for me, mentally and physically’.

The former bachelor said her symptoms started after six weeks and her “mental health deteriorated rapidly” from then on.

“I became extremely unwell, vomited constantly, with extreme exhaustion,” she said, revealing that she had been bedridden for two months.

Sam announced in an Instagram post in September that she was pregnant, posing next to her fiancé Jordie Hansen, 26, while holding up an ultrasound photo.

“A little human is coming soon…everyone is surprised when he inevitably inherits his parents’ strange sense of humor,” she wrote in her caption.

The couple got engaged in July after dating for just five months.

Sam got engaged to fiancé Jordie Hansen (pictured) in July after dating for five months