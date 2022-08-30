Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo vows to be alive for emotional Christmas milestone

<!–

Johnny Ruffo has revealed the emotional reason why he vows to live for Christmas amid his battle with terminal brain cancer.

The former Home and Away star, 34, told 7News he hopes to make it to Christmas to see his brother Michael, who has lived in Ireland for the past three years.

“My brother now lives in Ireland so I haven’t seen him in three years and he’s coming home for Christmas and I can’t wait to see him,” said Johnny.

‘We are as fat as thieves. Honestly, he’s my hero, he’s everything to me. And I can’t wait to see him. I don’t know how I’m going to react, I can’t wait, he’s everything.’

The interview comes after Johnny confirmed Monday that his brain cancer diagnosis is terminal and he fears how his girlfriend Tahnee Simms will cope when he’s gone.

“You can only imagine how hard it has been for her,” he told presenter Carrie Bickmore on The Project.

“What’s on my mind a lot is, I hate to say this, how hard it can be for her if something happens to me,” he continued.

“So it’s something I don’t want to think about. It just makes me a little emotional because I know that at some point something will happen, whether it’s, you know, in a month or in 10 years or in 20 years.”

Johnny told Carrie that he has already outlived his life expectancy with the disease.

“It will get to me at some point, but I’m still fighting. Still kicking. When I looked up my diagnosis and my tumor, the average life expectancy was three years,” he admitted.

“And for me it’s been five years now. I’m already winning. My goal now is to try to help as many people as possible and also to live a happy life.”

Johnny was first diagnosed with the disease in 2017 after going to the hospital with painful migraines.

In August of the same year, a 7 cm brain tumor was surgically removed from him before undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.