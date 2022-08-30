Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo puts on a brave face after speaking about his terminal brain cancer

Johnny Ruffo put on a brave face on Tuesday after an emotional appearance on Sunrise where he spoke about his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.

The former Home and Away star, 34, smiled as he and his publicist left the Channel Seven studios in Sydney’s CBD.

He proudly carried his memoir No Finish Line in his arm.

The actor wore the same outfit he wore for his sit-down with breakfast hosts, David Koch and Natalie Barr.

In the studio, Johnny was spotted chatting with TV crew and The Morning Show hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies, handing out copies of his book hanging on his every word.

As Johnny and his publicist stood on the sidewalk, she took the book from his hands to flip through the tome and the couple smiled.

During his Sunrise interview, Johnny spoke about the devastating impact his terminal brain cancer diagnosis has had on his memory.

He explained how writing his new book had helped him to remember all the “happy and sad memories.”

“A lot of it you don’t remember because you’re going through such a trauma, especially with brain cancer,” he said.

‘My memory is nothing’ [compared] to what it was, so I forget a lot of things… [Writing] brings things up, be they happy or sad memories.’

Johnny also said he felt like he was “bumping into a wall” when he was diagnosed with brain cancer five years ago.

“I felt like I was only scoring goals and I couldn’t miss. And then all of a sudden I bumped into a brick wall and everything came crashing down on me and the whole world came crashing down,” he said.

“But I am so grateful to have had this incredible support network. tahnee [Sims, his girlfriend] be one of them. Those people around you are the ones that keep you going.’

The interview comes after Johnny confirmed Monday that his diagnosis is terminal and he fears how his girlfriend Tahnee Simms will cope when he’s gone.

“You can only imagine how hard it has been for her,” he told presenter Carrie Bickmore on The Project.

“What’s on my mind a lot is, I hate to say this, how hard it can be for her if something happens to me,” he continued.

“So it’s something I don’t want to think about. It just makes me a little emotional because I know that at some point something will happen, whether it’s, you know, in a month or in 10 years or in 20 years.”

Johnny told Carrie that he has already outlived his life expectancy with the disease.

“It will get to me at some point, but I’m still fighting. Still kicking. When I looked up my diagnosis and my tumor, the average life expectancy was three years,” he admitted.

“And for me it’s been five years now. I’m already winning. My goal now is to try to help as many people as possible and also to live a happy life.”

Johnny was first diagnosed with the disease in 2017 after going to the hospital with painful migraines.

In August of the same year, a 7 cm brain tumor was surgically removed from him before undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The interview comes after Johnny confirmed on Monday that his diagnosis is terminal and he fears how Tahnee Simms (pictured here) will survive when he’s gone