Home and Away star Esther Anderson, 43, welcomes her second child

Former Home and Away star Esther Anderson has given birth to her second child.

The soap actress, 43, and her husband, advertising executive Howard Moggs, welcomed son Ralph Harlan Moggs in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

She announced the baby’s arrival on Friday in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the newborn swaddled in a blanket.

The Los Angeles-based couple is already parents to four-year-old son Forest, who was born in August 2018.

“Our little love is here. Ralph Harlan Moggs entered our world on 09/28/2022 at 4:48 am,” Esther wrote in the caption.

“He is so loved by Mum, Dad and big brother Forest.

“Words cannot describe how special you are, Ralph! My heart is the fullest. Thank you, dear boy.’

Her latest update on Instagram before the birth was a video, posted on September 22, of Esther dancing in low jeans and a crop top while showing off her huge baby bump.

Esther and Howard announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in April.

At the time, she shared a photo of her ultrasound on social media, writing: “The three of us…. soon four!

“We’re so excited that another mini-Moggs is on the way. Forry’s big brother duties from September!’

Esther is best known for playing Charlie Buckton on Channel Seven’s soap opera Home and Away from 2008 to 2012.

She was nominated twice for the Gold Logie in 2010 and 2012.

After leaving Summer Bay, she starred in the NBC TV series Siberia and appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice Australia.