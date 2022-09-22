Home and Away star Esther Anderson, 43, shows off her HUGE baby bump

Esther Anderson is days past her second baby’s due date and she’s dancing ‘like nobody’s watching’.

The Home and Away star, 43, showed her followers on Thursday how big her baby bump has grown at 40 weeks, revealing that she now only fits into her husband’s clothes.

“I appreciate this little (BIG) body of mine for all it’s done in the past 9 months,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.

Esther Anderson, 43, (pictured) showed off her baby bump this week. The actress is currently days past the due date of her second child

She continued: “And hubby for putting up with my hormones and for borrowing his jeans xx, among other things.”

A few hours later, the actor shared stills of her dancing as she tried to induce labor.

At one point, her husband Howard Moggs spun her around, careful to stay out of sight as she waved her heavily pregnant body.

Esther wrote: ‘Dance like no one is watching. (Or as if your estimated due date has just come and gone.)

‘Forest [her first child] was 10 days past due date so we dance, visualize, acupuncture(s), spicy food, hypnobirthing, walk, climb stairs and bump our way to your safe arrival baby Moggs. We can’t wait to meet you!’

Esther announced in April that she was expecting her second child with husband Howard, and shared an ultrasound and a photo of her growing family on Instagram.

“The three of us… Soon 4!” she excitedly captioned the post, in which she posed with her partner and their three-year-old son Forest.

“We’re so excited that another mini-Moggs is on the way. Forry’s big brother starts in September!’ Esther continued.

Howard and Esther welcomed their first child in August 2018 and shared a sweet photo of the newborn on Instagram at the time.

At one point, her husband Howard Moggs turned her around, careful to stay out of sight as she swung her heavily pregnant body

‘The love of our lives. Our sweet boy Forest Jack Moggs is here and has gained weight at 8.5 pounds. We couldn’t be more in love with this beautiful little soul,” Esther wrote.

The actor announced in April 2018 that she was expecting her first child with her British advertising agency husband.

Esther is best known for playing Charlie Buckton on Channel Seven’s soap opera Home and Away from 2008 to 2012.