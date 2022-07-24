Home and Away star Dan Ewing welcomes a daughter with fiancée Kat Risteska

Home and Away star Dan Ewing has welcomed his first daughter with fiancé Kat Risteska.

The soap star, who already has a son named Archie with ex-wife Marni Little, became a father for the second time on Friday, naming his daughter Nevaeh – a modern name spelled “heaven” backwards.

Announcing the joyous arrival via Instagram on Sunday night, Dan, 37, wrote: ‘My dear daughter. I’m sure you were sent here by a very special guardian angel.”

Home and Away star Dan Ewing, 37, (pictured) has welcomed a daughter with his fiancée Kat Risteska, 27. The couple named their little girl Nevaeh – a modern name spelled “heaven” backwards

“Your beautiful mother, big brother Archie and I are so blessed that you have found your way to us. Welcome to the world little girl. 22/07/2022. Nevaeh Catherine Ewing.’

Dan accompanied his post with a photo of little Nevaeh sleeping in her crib next to a plaque with her name on it, and a second sign that read, “Hello world!”

He also added photos of the couple rocking Nevaeh in the hospital right after she was born.

Announcing the joyous arrival via Instagram on Sunday evening, Dan wrote: “My dear daughter. You were sent here by a very special guardian angel, I’m sure.” He added this photo of himself and Kat hugging newborn Nevaeh in the hospital

Kat, 27, also shared the happy news on her own Instagram page, writing: “I’ve waited all my life for this moment.”

‘At 11.15 am on 22.07.22 our beautiful daughter Nevaeh Catherine Ewing was born. Our hearts are so full,” she added.

Dan and Kat announced in March that they were expecting their first child together.

Dan accompanied his message with this photo of little Nevaeh sleeping in her crib next to a plaque with her name on it, and a second sign that read, “Hello world!”

Dan posted to Instagram at the time, sharing a series of videos and photos of Kat showing off her blooming bump as the pair shared sweet kisses.

Miracle number two on the way! @katristeska, big brothers Archie and Boston and I can’t wait to meet our new little friend!’ the SAS Australia star captioned the post.

Archie is Dan’s eight-year-old son, while Boston is the family’s beloved dog.

Dan and Kat announced in March that they were expecting their first child together. Dan posted to Instagram at the time, sharing a series of videos and photos of Kat showing off her blooming bump as the pair shared sweet kisses.

Family: Dan already has an eight-year-old son, Archie (pictured), who he shares with his ex-wife, comedy writer Marni Little

Kat shared the same video on her Instagram, adding the caption, “I’ve been waiting for you all my life, Angel.

‘[Dan and I] are so excited to expand our family. Mom, Dad and big brothers Archie and Boston can’t wait to meet you. You are already so beloved little one.”

Dan announced his engagement to partner Kat last December, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2016.

Close: Boston, meanwhile, is the family’s black pug, who even has his own Instagram account

On Christmas Day, he shared the happy news on Instagram and showed off Kat’s beautiful diamond ring.

The actor shared a photo of her hand and bling and captioned it: ‘All I want for Christmas is…’

Then Kat handed over an oval diamond engagement ring in a unique gold band setting.

Dan announced his engagement to partner Kat last December. On Christmas Day, he shared the happy news on Instagram and showed Kat’s beautiful diamond ring