Home and Away: Sophie Dillman feared she’d be fired over endometriosis bloating

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Home and Away star Sophie Dillman has admitted she was afraid of losing her job on the Channel Seven show because of endometriosis.

The 29-year-old actress, who plays Ziggy Astoni, was concerned that there would be consequences for having a swollen stomach, a common symptom of endometriosis.

Sophie, who said her condition often makes her appear bloated or bigger than usual on camera, told… Yahoo lifestyle: ‘When it first happened, I was shocked.’

Home and Away star Sophie Dillman has admitted she was afraid of losing her job on the Channel Seven show because of endometriosis

“I was terrified I was going to lose my job because I couldn’t live up to a beauty ideal, and I struggled at the best times to live up to that beauty ideal, let alone when I’m bloated,” she added.

But Sophie said the producers and crew had been nothing but supportive, understanding and always “put health first.”

‘They are fantastic. I can wear a towel if I feel uncomfortable,” she said. “Otherwise they’ll change the way the scene works so I don’t have to wear a bikini.”

Endometriosis is an often painful condition in which the tissue that lines the uterus also grows outside the uterus.

The 29-year-old, who plays Ziggy Astoni, feared there would be consequences for having a swollen stomach, a common symptom of endometriosis. (Pictured with Patrick O’Connor)

WHAT IS ENDOMETRIOSIS? Endometriosis is present when tissue similar to the lining of the womb (womb) grows outside this layer and causes pain and/or infertility. There is a wide variety of symptoms – pain can affect areas ranging from the abdomen and lower back to the pelvis and vagina. Other symptoms include painful intercourse, abnormal periods, nausea, bloating, and pain with bowel movements. The only way to diagnose endometriosis is to have a laparoscopy and have a tissue sample taken. There is no cure, but treatments such as hormones and excisional surgery are available. Source: Endometriosis Australia

Sophie was first diagnosed with endometriosis 10 years ago, but she may have had the chronic disease for even longer.

She was finally diagnosed after experiencing debilitating menstrual cramps that often left her feeling nauseous or even passing out.

In June, Sophie insisted on ‘menstrual leave’ in the workplace.

“We didn’t ask for periods, let alone menstrual pain,” she told the… Daily Telegram.

Sophie’s condition often makes her look bloated or bigger than usual on camera

Sophie added that women are taught to just “grin and put up with it,” but it would be different if men had their periods.

Sophie is dating her Home and Away colleague Patrick O’Connor.

The couple first met in college before landing their roles in the drama series and getting into a romantic relationship.