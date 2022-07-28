Home and Away: Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor live it up in Europe

Home and Away lovebirds Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor have documented their fun and adventurous vacation in Europe.

The on- and off-screen couple, both 29, recently visited Greece and posted several sun-kissed snaps to Instagram during their trip to the island of Mykonos.

Patrick, who plays Dean Thompson in the Channel Seven soap, captioned the most recent batch of photos: “Mykonos has him now.”

Sophie, who plays Ziggy Astoni, spoke about her relationship with Patrick in a recent interview with Yahoo lifestyle.

She revealed that they first met in college before landing their roles on Home and Away and getting into a romantic relationship.

Sophie said: ‘It’s really great to work with Paddy, we worked together before we got together. So we had a great professional relationship at first.

“I really admire his work ethic and some of his action choices, and how he looks at his character and storylines. I learned a lot from him.’

When asked if it makes their character’s kissing scenes a little easier, she laughed and said the cameras and the clues would never make it normal.

The soap star then gushed about how much she loves her job, saying she will stay on set as long as they have her after several stars recently left the show.

She said, “We can’t really choose how long we stay on Home and Away. We have the privilege of working as a character on [the show].

“It’s up to the writers and the producers, and what they want from the character.”

This comes after Sophie recently pleaded for ‘period leave’ in the workplace, saying that women are taught to just ‘grin and put up with it’, but that it would be different if men had their periods.

‘[I] you bet any money that if men had their periods they wouldn’t have to work those days and they would get those days off every month,” she told The Daily Telegraph.

Sophie also revealed that she suffers from endometriosis and said her Summer Bay colleagues have always supported her condition.

“Everyone holds my hot water bottle between takes, my wardrobe is supportive when my costume needs to change because I’m feeling bloated, and people sit me down when they need to,” she said.