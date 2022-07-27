Home and Away: Sharni Vinson goes for an afternoon stroll on the Sunshine Coast

Former Home and Away star Sharni Vinson took an afternoon walk on the Sunshine Coast on Monday with her mother Narelle and their two poodle mix dogs.

The 38-year-old actress, who is unobtrusive these days, wore an all-black outfit consisting of leggings, sneakers and a faux softball jersey that read “Hate You 2.”

She wore an over-the-shoulder handbag, a baseball cap and sunglasses, and wore her hair in braided pigtails.

Her mother opted for a mostly gray outfit, which included a sweater and long shorts paired with a hat, sunglasses, sneakers and a brown bag strapped across her chest.

The pair stopped at a local pharmacy and Sharni was later seen leaving the store with a white plastic bag.

At one point during their outing, Narelle appeared to be struggling with one of the dogs after it got tired and wanted to sit down.

Sharni rose to fame on Channel Seven’s soap opera Home and Away, starring Cassie Turner from 2005 to 2008.

She was only 22 years old when she debuted in the long-running drama.

A return to Summer Bay has been rumored for some time, but Sharni has not confirmed any news.

She has also appeared on popular American crime shows such as NCIS and CSI.

Her thin frame became the subject of public concern in 2014, and she responded to comments about her weight in an interview with Heat magazine.

“I’ve always been a very naturally slim girl. If I were the way I was seen, I wouldn’t be physically able to do what I do,” she said.

When asked if she ate good meals, she added, “Yes. You couldn’t have a schedule like I did if you didn’t. You really would pass out.’

The magazine reported at the time that Sharni “does not go to the gym, but walks on the beach and eats burgers.”

The former soap star can currently be seen in The Guardians of Justice on Netflix.