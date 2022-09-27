Home and Away: Sam Frost confirms her baby’s gender

Sam Frost confirmed the gender of her unborn baby as she shared her pregnancy experience in a TikTok video on Tuesday.

Documenting her first 17 weeks of pregnancy in the light-hearted clip, the former Home and Away star revealed she struggled with such severe morning sickness that she made herself wet.

Sam, 33, thanked her fiancé Jordie Hansen for making her feel “extremely loved, supported” and still feel sexy despite her unpleasant symptoms.

In the video, she posed in a Super Mario Bros. T-shirt as speech bubbles popped up around her describing her pregnancy problems.

“Yesterday I threw up so much that I also peed my pants,” she wrote, before admitting “it wasn’t the first time” that it happened.

“I sat on the bathroom floor crying, all dirty with my own spitting and peeing,” she added. “Then I yelled at my partner like it was his fault.”

The pregnant star concluded by revealing the gender of her baby.

‘[Jordie] responded by buying me Red Rooster, hugging me and reassuring me that I’ve done a fantastic job growing our baby boy,” she said.

She continued in the caption, “Fun things about pregnancy that no one tells you about.

“So grateful to Jordie Hansen who always makes me feel loved, supported and still very sexy…

Sam, a former bachelorette, got engaged to her Survivor star boyfriend in May, after just five months of dating.

She had previously sparked engagement rumors when a photo of her with a ring on her wedding finger at a bachelorette party circulated on social media.

The former soap star also explained why they chose not to get a diamond.

Her opal ring is set in a gold band and appears to be flanked by two other gemstones.

“It’s a Coober Pedy opal. I am not a diamond person. I love gemstones and crystals and I’ve always loved unique rings,” said Sam.