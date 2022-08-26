Home and Away: John Farnham is revealed to have starred on the show

<!–

John Farnham was featured in a throwback video on Thursday when it was revealed he was starring in a two-episode special of Home and Away in 1988.

The British-born singer, 73, who was a teen pop idol in the 1970s, played himself in episodes 186 and 187.

The official Home and Away Instagram page posted a behind-the-scenes photo of John and Kate Ritchie when she was a young girl.

The caption was, “Sally was pretty excited when this familiar face showed up in the bay!”

In the photo, John looked bland, dressed in jeans, a maroon shirt, and a black sports jacket.

Meanwhile, Kate, 44, who would be 10 years old at the time, had a huge grin on her face, dressed in white patterned pajamas and a pink robe, while John appeared to be signing some CDs for her.

In the episodes, the You’re the Voice singer made a house call to meet Sally Fletcher, played by Kate, who had missed his concert after falling ill with chickenpox.

John gave a private concert for Sally before being recruited by Pippa [Debra Lawrance] to help local madman Walter Bertram to be accepted in society’.

It’s because the Little River Band frontman will likely have a tube inserted into his windpipe while he recovers in an intensive care unit.

He recently underwent extensive surgery for oral cancer for fear he might never perform again.

John went under the knife for 11 and a half hours to remove a tumor from his mouth after his family revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer on Tuesday.

The surgery began at 8am the same day and was successfully completed around 7:30pm that evening, requiring the singer to have part of his jaw removed.

He is currently stable in the ICU after the surgery performed by an army of 26 medical staff.

John now faces a long period of recovery, which will include learning to eat and drink again.

Sydney radio producers have been told a tube will be put down his throat, with many speculating the star will have to avoid talking, eating and singing for at least a few months.