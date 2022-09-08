Home and Away: Jake Ryan shares heartbreaking post following death of beloved family member

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Home and Away star Jake Ryan has shared a heartbreaking message following the death of his beloved grandfather, Lionel Ryan.

The 39-year-old actor paid tribute to “the king of the Ryan clan” on Wednesday alongside a gallery of images shared on Instagram.

“This one hurts and I’ve been dreading this day for a while now. Dad, Red, Redbull, the king of the Ryan clan passed away peacefully in his sleep last night,” Jake began.

Home and Away star Jake Ryan shared a heartbreaking message on Wednesday following the death of his beloved grandfather, Lionel Ryan. Both pictured

He continued: ‘I cannot yet find the words or fathom the enormity of this loss. He was ‘The Ryan Family’ and there is a very big gap in his absence. Those who knew him will understand what I mean.

“Those who have never had the privilege of meeting him or having had a yarn, I’m sorry. Miss you terribly, Dad. Get some rest up there and I’m sure Aaron will take care of you.”

Among the included photos were a few snaps of Lionel dressed in a flashy red suit with a royal blue shirt and a faux gold crown on one of his birthdays.

He also made many memories with his grandchildren, including Jake’s only son Wolf, two, who he shares with fiancé Alice Quiddington.

The 39-year-old actor paid tribute to “the king of the Ryan clan” on Wednesday alongside a gallery of images shared on Instagram.

“This one hurts and I’ve been dreading this day for a while now. Pop, Red, Redbull, the king of the Ryan clan passed away peacefully in his sleep last night,” Jake began.

Another photo showed Lionel dressed in a sports uniform with his friends as they appeared to be practicing for a match.

Jake’s former castmates flooded the post with their support and condolences.

Sam Frost, who played his on-screen wife Jasmine Delaney, wrote, “Sending love Jakey x.”

Lionel made many memories with his grandchildren, including Jake’s only son Wolf (pictured), two, who he shares with fiancé Alice Quiddington

Another photo showed Lionel dressed in a sports uniform with his friends as they appeared to be practicing for a match

Jackson Heywood, who played Brody Morgan, commented, “Great love partner. I’m sorry for your loss,” as Penny McNamee (Tori Morgan) said, “I’m sending you so much love Jakey. xxx.’

Bren Foster (Stephen Tennyson) wrote: ‘My deepest condolences mate.’

Jake Ryan starred in Home and Away from 2017 to 2020 as Ryan “Robbo” Shaw, who was dramatically murdered during the season premiere in January 2020.

He amicably left the show in search of more movie roles.