Home and Away: Dieter Brummer’s mother hires a medium for his memorial

The mother of the late Home and Away actor Dieter Brummer hosted a private memorial service at the family home in Sydney on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Family and friends in attendance, including Dieter’s former castmate Mat Stevenson, spoke with a spiritual medium hired for the occasion.

‘[The medium] told me Diet had a message for me,” Mat, 53, told New idea.

The mother of the late Home and Away actor Dieter Brummer hosted a private memorial service at the family home in Sydney on the one-year anniversary of his death. (Pictured: Dawn Brummer with her son in an undated photo)

He continued: “We used to have competitions about who looked better in their Speedos, which he always won.

“The medium told me she could see Diet doing biceps poses and laughing, which stunned me.

‘He’s still cutting my throat! He was always the life of the party.’

Family and friends in attendance, including Dieter’s former castmate Mat Stevenson (pictured), spoke to a spiritual medium hired for the occasion

Dieter’s mother Dawn Brummer, 85, also honored her son, who died last year at age 45, by naming a star after him and a Beyond Blue fundraiser.

Mat said, ‘Diet loved the universe. He was a well-grounded man who got along with anyone from a more concrete person to a philosopher or astronomer.

‘He was so down to earth, relaxed and laconic. I don’t think he ever fully realized how famous he was back then.

Dieter’s mother Dawn Brummer, 85, also honored her son, who died last year at age 45, by naming a star after him and launching a Beyond Blue fundraiser.

“He loved meeting people and always had that smile that beamed from ear to ear.

“I have no doubt that if Diet had focused on pursuing his acting career, instead of camping in the bush or rappelling off a rock, the world would have been his oyster. He could have done anything if he had set his sights on Hollywood.”

Dieter rose to fame as Shane Parrish in Home and Away from 1992 to 1996. Shane had a famous on-screen romance with Angel, played by Melissa George.

The actor also starred as Troy Miller in Neighbors from 2011 to 2012.

Dieter (left) rose to fame as Shane Parrish in Home and Away from 1992 to 1996. Shane had a famous on-screen romance with Angel, played by Melissa George (right)

He won two Silver Logies for Most Popular Actor for his performance as Shane, one of which he melted down and earned 26 small Logie awards to give to his Home and Away colleagues.

Dawn handed out the mementos at the memorial, as Dieter hadn’t gotten around to it before his death.

‘It was beautiful. To keep Diet grounded, Dawn told him acting is a team sport and he couldn’t have done it without his Home and Away colleagues,” Matt said.

“It’s really moving, she’s a special woman. I plan to make an earring out of it, so Diet will stay with me forever.”

He won two Silver Logies as Most Popular Actor for his performance as Shane, one of which he melted down and earned 26 small Logie awards to give to his Home and Away colleagues.

The former teenager’s heartbeat was found dead in a Glenhaven house in Sydney on July 24, 2021.

The star, who had switched profession to washing windows in recent years, died by suicide.

If you or someone you know is having a hard time, get in touch lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue at 1300 22 4636