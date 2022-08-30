Home and Away: Christie Hayes on landing her dream role in soap opera 

<!–

Former Home and Away star Christie Hayes has spoken out about the audition process she went through to get her role on the iconic Australian soap opera.

Talk about Hit100.9’s Dan & Christiethe 35-year-old said her fondest memory of landing the role of Kirsty Sutherland was an emotional phone call with her mother.

She revealed that a phone call from her mother, calling her “Kirsty,” confirmed that she had gotten the job after eight months of auditions, screen tests and callbacks.

Former Home and Away star Christie Hayes (pictured) has spoken about the audition process she went through to play her part in the iconic Australian soap opera

She added: “It hit me and my mom said, ‘You got it,’ and I screamed.”

The soap star became emotional when she remembered the call and said it was a precious moment she would never forget.

“I’m not crying because I came on Home and Away. I’m crying because that’s a moment I’ll remember my mother for the rest of my life,” she cried.

Christie played Kirsty Sutherland (pictured) in Home and Away for over a decade

Christie revealed other secrets behind the scenes last month when she revealed that Britney Spears would have a cameo role on the soap in 2001.

But she said that the decision to feature the pop star on the show bounced off a very famous cast member: Ray Meagher.

“Our producer Russell called a cast meeting and said, ‘Britney Spears wants to be in Home and Away, anyone object?’ Everyone said, “Yes,” she said with a laugh.

Christie is a soap veteran who was also featured in the recently canceled Neighbours

Meagher, who has portrayed Alf Stewart on the series since 1988, expressed concern that he thought her cameo would “ruined the illusion of the show.”

However, Christie was optimistic about the American singer appearing in the series and was excited about filming a scene with her.

Unfortunately, the Princess of Pop withdrew after the September 11 attacks due to heightened security and travel concerns.