Home and Away cast photo confirms Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor have left Summer Bay for good

Beloved Home and Away cast members Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor appear to have left Summer Bay for good.

A new group photo posted by Home and Away actress Lynne McGranger teasing next season doesn’t feature the couple.

Sophie and her off-screen boyfriend Patrick also play on-screen lovers Dean Thompson and Ziggy Astoni in the popular Aussie soap opera.

Lynne, who plays Irene on the Channel Seven show, told fans on her Instagram that the beloved pair filmed their final scenes in August.

The veteran actress responded to comments about her share of sharp-eyed followers who saw Sophie and Patrick ‘missing’ in the cast photo.

Lynne shared the photo in her stories Monday, posing with the show’s regulars and newcomer Kyle Shilling, who will play Mali Hudson when the series resumes on Jan. 9.

When a follower suggested that Patrick and Sophie film their “final scenes” in September, Lynne set things straight: “July, August,” she simply wrote, captioning the comment with a kiss.

Disappointed fans shared their disappointment on Lynne’s thread.

“Heartbroken that Dean and Ziggy have left,” one wrote, while another added: “Home and Away…[won’t] be the same without them.’

One fan called Patrick’s character the most sincere.

“I think Dean is one of the most relatable characters… gutted,” they gushed.

Channel Seven has yet to confirm news of Sophie and Patrick’s departure.

Sophie’s character Ziggy is currently pregnant from the beloved soap. The actress flaunts her “baby bump” costume on her social media

Meanwhile, Home and Away has welcomed Kyle Shilling as a regular cast.

The native rapper and hip-hop artist, 28, made the announcement via his Instagram earlier this month, revealing that he plays the character of Mali Hudson.

It’s official ladies and gentlemen. Stoked to be part of @homeandaway’s amazing family/team,” he wrote.

“It has been nothing but an absolute privilege to work with everyone involved. I can’t wait for you all to see the story of ‘Mali Hudson.’

“BIG THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO CONTINUES TO SUPPORT ME,” he added.

Kyle’s character will come to Summer Bay with a close connection to one of the soapie’s favorite stars.