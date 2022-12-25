Home Alone cast now: From two tragic deaths to A-list romance

Now that it’s December, ‘tis the season to visit festive markets, drink cups of hot chocolate and spend days on end watching the best Christmas films back to back.

And among those Christmas films that have become a festive staple for viewers across the globe is Home Alone, which follows eight year old Kevin McCallister take on two burglars while his family accidentally jet off to Paris without him.

But while the film may have launched the career of Macaulay Culkin, he’s not the only Home Alone star to have continued to pursue a career in the limelight.

Let’s take a peek at what the cast are up to now…

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin shot to fame as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone

The star recently starred in American Horror Story: Double Feature

Macaulay Culkin was just 10 years old when he shot to fame in Home Alone as Kevin McCallister, though quickly secured a string of other roles including in films My Girl, The Good Son and Richie Rich. In 2021, he starred in American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Away from his acting career, the 42 year old is the godfather of Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris and welcomed his first child with actress Brenda Song in April 2021.

Prior to meeting Brenda, Macaulay had been in relationships with Mila Kunis and Rachel Miner.

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara played Kevin’s mum in the movie

Catherine won an Emmy for her role in Schitt’s Creek

Before appearing in Home Alone as Kevin’s mum, Catherine O’Hara was a well-known actress and had even starred in Beetlejuice.

Following her role, Catherine continued to act and picked up credits including Orange County and A Mighty Wind. However, it was her role as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek that secured her an Emmy.

In her personal life, Catherine, 68, married her husband in 1992 and together the pair have two children.

John Candy

John Candy was already well known before appearing in Home Alone

Joe tragically passed away in 1994

With credits in the Little Shop of Horrors and Trains & Automobiles, John Candy, like Catherine, was already well known before appearing in Home Alone.

Sadly Joe passed away in 1994 after suffering a heart attack when he was 43 years old.

Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci played Harry in Home Alone

Joe retired in 1999 though has since appeared in several films since

As Harry in Home Alone, Joe Pesci tried his hand at comedy, having previously become known for his more serious role as Tommy DeVito in Goodfellas.

In 1999, the 79 year old announced that he was retiring from acting, though he has since appeared in multiple films including alongside Robert De Niro in 2019’s The Irishman.

In addition to acting, Joe is a keen musician and has recorded three studio albums – his most recent being released in 2019.

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin joined his older brother in the film

Kieran is best known for his role in Succession

Macaulay isn’t the only Culkin to have starred in Home Alone – his younger brother Keirin did too. Like his sibling, Kieran continued to act following the film and appeared in famous films including Father of the Bride.

Most recently, viewers may be familiar with Kieran from the TV show Succession.

John Heard

John Heard played Kevin’s father Peter

John sadly passed away in 2017

Playing Kevin’s father Peter, John Heard later starred in films such as The Sopranos and The Pelican Brief.

However, the actor tragically passed away in 2017 when he was 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Daniel Stern

Daniel Stern was one of the films comedic burglars

Daniel as had roles in TV shows including Family Guy and The Simpsons

Having played one of Home Alone’s comedic burglars, Daniel Stern has gone on to have an extremely successful career in Hollywood and small screen, with credits such as The Simpsons, Family Guy and Saturday Night Live.

The 65 year old has three children including American politician Henry Stern.

Devin Ratray

Devin Ratray played Buzz in Home Alone

Devin reprised his role in Home Sweet Home Alone

After playing Buzz in the festive film, Devin Ratray landed minor roles in TV shows and films such as Little Monsters and Dennis the Menace.

In 2019, he appeared alongside Jennifer Lopez in the movie Hustlers and in 2021 he returned to his role as Buzz in Home Sweet Home Alone.

