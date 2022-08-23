Holocaust survivor Phillip Maisel dies at the age of 100

<!–

A Holocaust survivor has died just weeks after his 100th birthday – leaving behind his twin sister from whom he was separated during the war.

Loved ones said Phillip Maisel, a well-known volunteer at the Jewish Holocaust Center in Melbourne, died Monday.

Maisel is survived by his sister and fellow survivor of the Nazi regime, Bella.

“What a man,” said one mate, using a Yiddish word meaning a person of integrity. ‘What a life’.

The funeral of Mr Maisel will take place on Wednesday.

While volunteering at the Holocaust Center, he recorded the testimonies of hundreds of survivors.

“Each testimony of survival is a miracle in itself — it earned Phillip the nickname ‘the Keeper of Miracles,'” the center wrote.

