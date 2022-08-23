WhatsNew2Day
Holocaust survivor Phillip Maisel dies at the age of 100

Australia
Holocaust survivor dies aged 100, leaving behind twin sisters from whom he was separated by the Nazis: ‘What a life. What a legacy’

  • Holocaust survivor Phillip Maisel died Monday at age 100

A Holocaust survivor has died just weeks after his 100th birthday – leaving behind his twin sister from whom he was separated during the war.

Loved ones said Phillip Maisel, a well-known volunteer at the Jewish Holocaust Center in Melbourne, died Monday.

Maisel is survived by his sister and fellow survivor of the Nazi regime, Bella.

“What a man,” said one mate, using a Yiddish word meaning a person of integrity. ‘What a life’.

Holocaust survivor Phillip Maisel has died aged 100

The funeral of Mr Maisel will take place on Wednesday.

While volunteering at the Holocaust Center, he recorded the testimonies of hundreds of survivors.

“Each testimony of survival is a miracle in itself — it earned Phillip the nickname ‘the Keeper of Miracles,'” the center wrote.

More to come

