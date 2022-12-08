Holocaust denier on the run from French authorities does not want to be extradited across Channel

A French Holocaust denier on the run from authorities has told a court he does not want to be extradited across the Channel.

Vincent Reynouard, 53, was arrested last month in Anstruther, Fife on a trade and cooperation agreement warrant issued in France.

The 53-year-old was convicted in France under anti-Nazi laws, where he received a four-month prison sentence in November 2020 and a further six months in January 2021 for a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media.

A preliminary hearing in his extradition case, for which he was not allowed to attend, took place today at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. His lawyer, who declined to be named, told the court that Reynouard would not agree to be returned across the Channel.

Vincent Reynouard, 53, pictured in one of his social media videos, was arrested last month in Anstruther, Fife on a trade and cooperation warrant issued in France. A preliminary hearing in his extradition case, for which he was not allowed to attend, took place today at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. His lawyer, who declined to be named, told the court that Reynouard would not agree to be returned across the Channel.

The 53-year-old’s lawyer asked that the case continue at a further hearing next month to give him more time to prepare, as he has just been appointed to the case.

He said, “Mr. Reynouard does not agree to extradition to France.

“I was instructed about 6 p.m. last night and I need some time to think about it.

“There’s a matter that I think is of legal significance and needs more time.”

The 53-year-old’s lawyer asked that the case continue at a further hearing next month to give him more time to prepare, as he has just been appointed to the case. Reynouard made his first appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court following his arrest last month. In the photo: Reynouard in 2007

Reynouard made his first appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court following his arrest last month.

At that hearing on November 17, which he listened to via a video link from HMP Edinburgh, his lawyer told the court that his client wanted to appoint another lawyer.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen agreed to continue the case until January 12, with a full extradition hearing set to take place in February.

Reynouard remains in custody.

The 53-year-old had been on the run since November 2020 after posting a Holocaust denial video to YouTube and was sentenced to four months in prison in November 2020 and a further six months in January 2021.

He was jailed in 1991, 2005 and 2015 for numerous separate crimes, including distributing leaflets and writing a pamphlet denying the Holocaust. Holocaust denial has been a criminal offense in France since 1990.

The 53-year-old, pictured in a video about Holocaust denial, had been on the run since November 2020, after posting a video about Holocaust denial to YouTube, and was sentenced to four months in prison in November 2020 and another another six months’ imprisonment. January 2021

The search for Reynouard was led by France’s central office for the fight against crimes against humanity and hate crimes (OCLCH).

Their search began after the Oradour-sur-Glane memorial, where Nazi troops murdered and destroyed an entire village in June 1944, was vandalized by graffiti reading ‘Reynouard is right’.

In 1991, Reynouard was convicted of handing out pamphlets to high school students denying the existence of gas chambers. He was fired from his position as a secondary school math teacher in Honfleur, Normandy, by the French education minister after the discovery of revisionist texts on his computer’s hard drive.

He also appeared to give his students statistical equations regarding the death rate in Nazi concentration camps.

A court in Saverne sentenced him in 2005 to one year in prison and a fine of 10,000 euros for writing a 16-page brochure entitled ‘Holocaust? This is what has been hidden from you*’. This was sent to French tourism offices, museums and town halls.

The search for Reynouard, photographed in 2007 at the Saverne courthouse, was led by France’s Central Office for the Fight against Crimes Against Humanity and Hate Crimes (OCLCH)

A court in Saverne sentenced him in 2005 to one year in prison and a fine of 10,000 euros for writing a 16-page brochure entitled ‘Holocaust? This is what has been hidden from you*’. This was sent to French tourism offices, museums and town halls.

In 2015, a court in Normandy sentenced him to two years in prison for denying the Holocaust in Facebook posts. In the same year, he was identified by the newspaper Liberation as a key member of a network of propagandists “dedicated to the denial and distortion of the Holocaust” in an analysis of France’s far right.

His most recent conviction was November 2020 for posting a Holocaust denial video to YouTube. The 53-year-old also has ties to Catholic fundamentalist groups that deny the Holocaust, such as the Fraternity of St. Pius X.