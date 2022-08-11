Hollywood’s most famous on-set feuds as Brad Pitt has a list of actors he’d never work with again

Brad Pitt has starred in dozens of movies over the years – appearing alongside a host of famous actors along the way – but it turns out, the on-screen star was less than impressed with several of his co-stars, so much so that he keeps a list of those that he will never work with again.

The 58-year-old’s rolling list of actors-non-grata was revealed by his Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson this week, sparking furious speculation about who exactly has landed themselves a spot.

But while Brad has remained mum about the people who appear on his list, other actors over the years have been much more vocal about their dislike for their co-stars – opening up about on-set feuds, fall-outs, and bitter behind-the-scenes tension.

From long hours filming to channeling intense emotions during scenes, it’s easy for frustration and anger to build while on set.

In fact, some on-set feuds have been so intense that they lead to stars cursing each other out, storming off of set or even physically attacking each other.

From Sarah Jessica Parker’s infamously acrimonious relationship with her Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall to Meryl Streep’s very unflattering review of Dustin Hoffman’s behavior while they were filming Kramer V. Kramer, there is no shortage of actors who have willingly opened up about their dislike of their fellow stars.

No thanks: Brad Pitt has a list of actors he won’t work with again, according to his Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The 58-year-old Hollywood legend is said to keep notes on the actors who he loves and the ones he doesn’t wish to be on set with again, just like Aaron, 32. Seen in July in London

Indeed, even Taylor-Johnson, 32, admitted to keeping notes about his co-stars, just like his fellow actor Pitt, telling Variety this week: ‘You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: “I am definitely not working with this person ever again.”‘

He added, ‘Brad has this list too: the “good” list and the s*** list,’ while assuring that Brad keeps these lists in good spirits and with a positive intent.

‘He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time,’ the actor explained.

Here are some actors who have engaged in bitter on-set fights – and readily told their stories after the cameras stopped rolling.

Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep fought just like their Kramer v. Kramer characters

Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep played an estranged husband and wife at odds in the 1979 film Kramer v. Kramer

Dustin Hoffman, 85, and Meryl Streep, 73, played an estranged husband and wife at odds. It turns out their relationship off-screen was just as tumultuous as their characters’ on-screen relationship.

While speaking to Time in 1979, Meryl described their uncomfortable first encounter. Dustin was 42 years old at the time while Meryl was 30 years old.

‘He came up to me and said, “I’m Dustin–burp–Hoffman,” and he put his hand on my breast,’ Meryl told the outlet. ‘”What an obnoxious pig,” I thought.’

Things didn’t get better once they started filming. While filming one of the couple’s arguments, Meryl claimed Dustin slapped her without warning.

‘This was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me,’ she told The New York Times of the experience in 2018.

Meryl claims that Dustin put his hand on her breast when they first met on Kramer v. Kramer, pictured above winning Oscars for the film

Meryl, now 73 (pictured left), claimed she thought of Dustin as a ‘pig’ when she first met him and Dustin, now 85 (pictured right), would get annoyed when Meryl would request ‘feminist’ line changes

One of the film’s producers told the outlet that he would ‘goad’ her by talking about her late boyfriend, John Cazale.

Dustin would also get annoyed when Meryl would make some suggestions improve her character.

‘Meryl, why don’t you stop carrying the flag for feminism and just act the scene,’ Hoffman said in one instance, according to a feature on Streep in Vanity Fair.

Dustin has since claimed that he was taking out his frustrations from his own divorce on his on-screen wife.

‘I’m sure I was acting out on her [Streep] throughout the movie,’ he told the Huffington Post. ‘Stuff that I was feeling toward the wife that I was divorcing in real life.’

Charlize Theron felt threatened by Tom Hardy while filming Mad Max: Fury Road and requested full-time protection while on set

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy had a full-blown yelling match while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015

Charlize Theron, 47, and Tom Hardy, 44, embraced the film’s war themes by getting in their own real-life feud.

The two had a full-blown yelling match on-set when Tom showed up to set three hours later. Charlize was 40 years old at the time while Tom was 37 years old.

In the book Blood, sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, a number of crew members opened up about the grueling filming process.

‘Eleven o’clock. She’s now in the War Rig, sitting there with her makeup on and a full costume for three hours,’ Mark Goellnicht, a camera operator, said in the book.

‘Tom turns up, and he walks casually across the desert. She jumps out of the War Rig, and she starts swearing her head off at him, saying, “Fine the f****** c*** a hundred thousand dollars for every minute that he’s held up this crew,” and “How disrespectful you are!”‘

‘He charged up to her up and went, “What did you say to me?”‘ Goellnicht said.

‘He was quite aggressive,’ Goellnicht continued. ‘She really felt threatened, and that was the turning point.’

After Tom and Charlize got into an altercation on set over Tom’s tardiness, she reportedly then requested to have ‘protection’ with her at all times throughout the rest of filming

‘We were either fighting or we were icing each other,’ Charlize, 47 (pictured left), said reflecting on her experience filming with Tom and Tom, 44 (pictured right), insisted Charlize needed ‘a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me’

Charlize reportedly then requested to have ‘protection’ with her at all times throughout the rest of filming.

‘It got to a place where it was kind of out of hand, and there was a sense that maybe sending a woman producer down could maybe equalize some of it, because I didn’t feel safe,’ Charlize said in the book.

It’s also clear in the book that the two are both able to reflect on the issue with a more objective standce.

‘It was like two parents in the front of the car,’ Charlize recalled about her dynamic with Tom. ‘We were either fighting or we were icing each other — I don’t know which one is worse — and they had to deal with it in the back.’

She added: ‘It was horrible! We should not have done that; we should have been better. I can own up to that.’

Tom also claimed responsibility over his contribution to the feud in his book.

‘In hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways,’ he explained. ‘The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times.’

‘What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me,’ he continued.

‘That’s something that can’t be faked. I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion.’

And Just Like That… Sex and the City stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker ‘were never best friends’

Kim and Sarah allegedly feuded over salaries while filming Sex and the City

It’s no secret that Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, and Kim Cattrall, 65, aren’t as close as their characters are.

Stories broke over the years about how the two feuded over salaries during filming while Kim was 42 and Sarah was 34. It was claimed that Kim tried to get herself a higher salary after Sarah got a $300,000 pay bump for also being an executive producer.

While both women initially denied there was any feud, the façade began to break down years after the show wrapped.

In 2017, DailyMail.com published a story stating that the Sex and the City 3 movie was canceled because Kim was making demands.

Kim had hoped that Sarah and the rest of the SATC cast and crew would defend her and deny the claims, but that didn’t happen.

At this point, Kim started to speak out against Sarah, claiming they were ‘never best friends.’

While both denied feud rumors, Kim began to speak out against Sarah after Sarah refused to refute rumors that Kim refused to do the Sex and the City 3 movie over her demands

Kim, 65 (pictured left) slammed Sarah for her supportive comments after her brother’s death, claiming she ‘exploited our tragedy to restore [her] “nice girl” persona’ and Sarah, 57 (pictured right), didn’t include her in the And Just Like That reboot

‘This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer,’ she said on Piers Morgan on the matter in 2017.

‘I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have,’ she continued.

Kim spoke out against SJP after she tried to console Kim on social media after her brother died.

‘I can’t begin to know how her family is managing such a loss,’ Sarah told Extra at the time. ‘We all send her our love and condolences and grant her the privacy that she’s asked for.’

‘I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,’ Kim wrote on Instagram.

She then accused Sarah of ‘exploiting our tragedy to restore [her] “nice girl” persona,’ adding: ‘Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.’

The final snub came when Sarah launched the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, and included all of the lead characters except Kim’s.

Janet Hubert called Will Smith an ‘egomaniac’ after filming Fresh Prince of Bel Air and left the show after season three

Janet Hupert and Will Smith played mother and son respectively on Fresh Prince of Bel Air but they were certainly not as close as family might be.

Janet Hupert and Will Smith played mother and son respectively when Will was 22 years old and Jane was just 34 years old. However, they were certainly not as close as family might be.

Janet left the show in 1993 over ‘creative differences.’ At the time, Will made it clear she wasn’t a fan of his.

‘[Janet] said once, “I’ve been in the business for 10 years and this snotty-nosed punk comes along and gets a show.” No matter what, to her I’m just the Anti-Christ,’ Will said during an interview.

However, it later came out that she didn’t approve of Will’s behavior on set.

‘I was a dark-skinned, African-American mother, and Will used to tell the you’re-so-black jokes to the audience before the show,’ she told BlackAmericaWeb in 2010.

‘At one point, I came out and stopped him…He didn’t understand how unbelievably disrespectful that was to women like me.’

A year later, he posted a photo that he captioned ‘fresh prince reunion’ with some of his former castmates. Rumors started to swirl about a reunion show.

Jane was quick to shut those rumors down, though, telling TMZ, ‘There will never be a reunion… as I will never do anything with an a**hole like Will Smith.’

Janet left the show in 1993 over ‘creative differences,’ later sighting she wasn’t a fan of his jokes and found them hurtful

Will, 53 (pictured left), apologized to Janet during an episode of Red Table Talk and Janet, 66 (pictured right), accepted his apology because she ‘felt the honest’

‘He is still an egomaniac and has not grown up. This constant reunion thing will never, ever happen in my lifetime unless there is an apology, which he doesn’t know the word.’

Even though the odds seemed slim at one point, the two have made peace ahead of the Fresh Prince reboot in 2020.

Will apologized on a segment of Red Table Talk.

‘I waited a long time to hear those words,’ Janet told WABC, adding that it was ‘easy’ to forgive him’ because she had ‘felt the honesty. I felt the change. He is not the same person that he was at 21 years old.’

Then Janet explained the real reason she left.

‘They offered me 10 weeks of work and they said you can’t work anywhere else. My agent said you cannot accept this. They’ll come back, but they didn’t,’ she shared.

She also shared that she was asked to go to her dressing room between take because she wouldn’t laugh at Will’s jokes and other cast members were offered money to ‘take her down.’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel fought furiously while filming Fast and Furious 8

As filming for The Fate of The Furious went on, rumors surfaced that Dwayne and Vin couldn’t tolerate the other’s behavior while on set

Fast and Furious stars Vin Diesel, 55, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, 50, reportedly grew furious at each other while filming the eighth installment of the series, the Fate of the Furious. As filming went on, rumors surfaced that both Vin and Dwayne, who were 50 and 45 respectively at the time, couldn’t tolerate the other’s behavior while on set.

‘Tension has been building up for months,’ a source close to the production told People at the time.

‘Vin has been having problems with The Rock because The Rock keeps showing up late for production,’ the insider said. ‘Sometimes he doesn’t show up at all and he’s delaying the production.’

Inversely, other sources attributed the same issues to Vin Diesel.

‘Vin Diesel and the Dwayne Johnson have been butting heads throughout the production of Fast 8,’ a source told Page Six.

‘Vin has a reputation for being difficult — he shows up late, keeps people waiting, holds up production and is disrespectful to people on the set. Dwayne lost his patience with him.’

Their feud went into the public domain when The Rock wrote a not-so-subtle post slamming ‘some’ of his male co-stars.

‘Some [male costars] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t,’ he wrote via Instagram on a since-deleted post in August 2016.

‘The ones that don’t are too chicken s—t to do anything about it anyway. Candy a****. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.’

Vin tried to downplay Dwayne’s post during an interview with USA Today, stating ‘some things may be blown out of proportion.’

‘I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way,’ he said. ‘I think some things may be blown out of proportion.’

He continued: ‘I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.

‘I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he’ll ever know. And it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it.’

He added: ‘Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that’s me.’

At the time, Dwayne didn’t address Vin’s comments. Rather, he spoke out to Rolling Stone in 2018 about how the two have ‘a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating.’

Vin claimed, ‘Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that’s me’ but Dwayne retorted, ‘I have one big brother and it’s my half brother

Vin, 55 (pictured left), made a public plea for Dwayne to rejoin the Fast and the Furious franchise ahead of the tenth film but Dwayne, 50 (pictured right), did not appreciate Vin’s social media post and called it ‘manipulative’

However, during a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Dwayne shared that they had a meeting about his post in his trailer.

‘I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting,’ he told the outlet, adding that at the end of the meeting, ‘it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum.’

And in response to Vin’s ‘brother’ comment, Dwayne stated, ‘I have one big brother and it’s my half brother. And that’s it.’

That same year, Vin stated that he and Dwayne’s relationship was tense due to his tendency to give out acting advice while on set.

‘My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting [his] performance where it needed to be,’ he told Men’s Health.

Dwayne also reacted to Vin’s ‘tough love’ comments during the Vanity Fair interview, stating, ‘I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that.’

The Rock ultimately made the decision to leave the franchise. However, Vin wasn’t ready to take no as an answer. He made a public plea for his ‘little brother Dwayne’ to rejoin the franchise on Instagram in December 2021.

‘My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,’ he began the lengthy post.

‘The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits.

‘I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up.

‘Do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny,’ he concluded the post.

Dwayne was none too pleased with Vin’s public plea.

‘I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post,’ Dwayne said to CNN. ‘This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise.’

‘I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker. Leave them out of it,’ he continued.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went from enemies to love interests during The Notebook… and then broke up

Ryan and Rachel reportedly ‘didn’t get a long’ while filming The Notebook

Ryan Gosling, 41, and Rachel McAdams, 43, ended up dating for two years after filming The Notebook. However, they didn’t always see their relationship as romantic. In fact, Ryan and Rachel, who were 24 and 26 at the time respectively, reportedly did not get along for a portion of filming.

Director Nick Cassavetes opened up to VH1 about one particularly rough fight they had on set in 2014.

‘Maybe I’m not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not,’ he shared. ‘Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, “Nick come here.”

‘He’s doing a scene with Rachel and he says, “Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?” I said, ‘What?’ He says, “I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.”‘

Ryan and Rachel ended up dating in 2005 but broke up two years later

During their on-set fight, Ryan, 41 (pictured left), demanded that Rachel be replaced by another actress and Rachel, 43 (pictured right), ended up having a screaming match with Ryan over the issue

Cassavetes said that after allowing the two actors to have it out, the shoot was able to continue.

‘We went into a room with a producer; they started screaming and yelling at each other. I walked out,’ Cassavetes said. ‘At that point I was smoking cigarettes. I smoked a cigarette and everybody came out like, “All right, let’s do this.”‘

Evidently, the two eventually patched things up and even started dating in 2005. When they won the 2005 MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss with The Notebook, the two even reenacted their kiss on stage.

Ultimately, the two ended up calling it quits in 2007 – much to The Notebook fans’ dismay.

Ryan touched on the reason behind their breakup in a 2007 interview with GQ, stating, ‘The only thing I remember is we both went down swingin’ and we called it a draw.’

Teri Hatcher seemingly didn’t get along with the entire rest of the cast of Desperate Housewives

Nicollette Sheridan reportedly called Teri ‘the meanest woman,’ Eva Longoria commended Felicity Huffman for helping her stand up to the on-set ‘bully’ and Marcia Cross stormed off a photoshoot with Teri

Teri Hatcher may have played the sweet Susan Meyers on Desperate Housewives but according to her costars, she was much more difficult to work with in real life.

The problem started right from the top of the nine-season show.

The show’s creator, Marc Cherry, claimed he was called to set during season one because ‘there was a problem’ between Teri and Nicollette Sheridan, who played her on-screen nemesis, Edie.

‘They were furious with each other,’ he while on trial against Nicollette. ‘Nicollette pulled me aside and told me that Teri Hatcher was the meanest woman in the world because of how she was acting.’

There’s no denying that he and Nicollette ended up at odds after he physically hit her one day on set an then killed off her character. However, more evidence supports that Teri was the true problem on set out of the actresses.

In 2005, the women did a photoshoot for Vanity Fair. An ABC employee told the photo crew, ‘Whatever you do, do not let Teri go to wardrobe first,’ as she was known for having diva behavior.

Teri showing up first is exactly what happened though. ‘This is a problem. I’m getting text messages from Eva [Longoria]. Everything is not fine,’ the ABC employee told the photo staff.

Teri reportedly demanded to be in the center of the picture, Marcia Cross ended up storming off set and Nicollette was made to stand in between the two actresses to separate them.

The magazine even captured the photo, ‘You wouldn’t believe what it took just to get this photo.’

When reflecting on the show in 2012, Eva Longoria painted the picture that Teri and the res of the cast weren’t close friends.

‘You know, Teri was just a loner,’ Eva said during an event held for the Eva Longoria foundation. ‘I don’t know. Me and Marcia [Cross] and Felicity [Huffman] were a lot closer because we are just girlie girls who like to be in each other’s company. Teri didn’t.’

‘I will never disclose the true and complicated journey of us all,’ Teri said of her relationship with her Desperate Housewives costars

At the end of the show, Marcia, Vanessa, Felicity and Eva all signed a card thanking the crew for filming – leaving out Teri

On top of this, as the show wrapped, the cast members got gifts for the crew. Teri’s name was the only name left out. Even Vanessa Williams, who only appeared in the show’s later seasons, signed the card.

It read, ‘Thank you for a magical eight years. Love, Eva, Marcia, Felicity and Vanessa.’

However, the true tea was spilled when Eva and Marc wrote letters for Felicity Hoffman during the college admission scandal.

Eva commended Felicity for standing up to one particular ‘bully’ on set in a letter obtained by NBC.

‘I dreaded the days I had to go to work with that person because it was pure torture,’ Eva penned. ‘Until one day, Felicity told the bully “enough” and it all stopped.’

She continued: ‘Felicity could feel that I was riddled with anxiety even though I never complained or mentioned the abuse to anyone. I know I would not have survived those 10 years if it wasn’t for the friendship of Felicity.’

Marc also cited an actress with ‘big behavioral problem’s on Desperate Housewives who had given them the silent treatment.

‘She was a big star with some big behavioral problems,’ he wrote, supposedly of Teri.

‘Everyone tried their darnedest to get along with this woman over the course of the show. It was impossible. And things went from bad to worse.

‘At some point during season seven this woman decided she would no longer speak to her fellow cast members.

‘Felicity still insisted on saying, “Good morning” to this actress, even though she knew she wouldn’t get a response.’

Teri never spoke out about her true relationship with co-stars except to say that she plans on staying silent on it.

‘I will never disclose the true and complicated journey of us all, but I wish everyone on the show well,’ Teri said to TV Guide.

Star Trek’s William Shatner and George Takei have one of Hollywood’s longest-running feuds

William and George have been feuding since the original Star Trek series in 1966

William Shatner, 91, and George Takei, 85, have had a decades-long feud that started while they were filming Star Trek when William was 35 and George was 29.

Many on set instances happened to ignite this feud, including William being annoyed with George for unsafely playing with his fencing sword prop to George being annoyed that William tried to take credit for putting out a fire on set with a ‘prop hose.’

This ultimately lead to George almost backing out of The Final Frontier.

‘I have a lot of friends in my Star Trek cast, except for one. We had a friendly tension going between us,’ George said in a 2014 interview, referring to William.

‘And I thought, the best thing to do with Star Trek V, which was being directed by him, was to demur from doing it.’

However, he eventually folded and ended up filming the movie.

They then both made digs at each other in their memoirs.

William called George a ‘loose cannon’ and accused him of trying to actually hurt him during the fencing sword incident.

In his 1994 memoir, George accused William of intentionally not acknowledging his presence and insisting that his character never command a starship.

Fast forward to 2008, he had attended the roast of William Shatner two years prior but did not invite his William to his wedding. William did not take well to the snub.

‘There’s such a sickness there, it’s so painfully obvious that there’s a psychosis there,’ he said of George during an interview.

William and George have both vented about each others’ behavior on set in their memoirs, with William calling George a ‘loose cannon’ and George claiming William would ignore him on set

George, 85 (pictured left), enjoyed roasting William during his 2006 roast meanwhile, William, 91 (pictured right), didn’t understand why George didn’t invite him to his wedding

‘There must be something else inside George that is festering, and it makes him so unhappy that he takes it out on me, in effect a total stranger.’

In 2014, it seemed that their feud may have been settled once and for all when they reached a ‘quid pro quo,’ as per USA Today.

William agreed to appear George’s documentary so long as George allowed him to use footage from the 2006 roast for his one-man-show.

However, the peace didn’t last for long. In an episode of Real Time with Bill Maher that year, when Takei was asked why he didn’t like Shatner.

‘Canadians have a certain image of being even-tempered and friendly and all that,’ George replied. ‘Well, he is a person who is that way with himself. He is very self-centered.’

William called George ‘a disturbed individual’ to the Australian press one year later in 2015.

During a 2018 Q&A, William even wished George dead as a joke – or perhaps not. One audience member had asked, ‘Do you wish George Takei was dead instead of Leonard Nimoy?’

‘What a terrible question,’ William said, before jokingly adding, ‘Yes.’

Debbie Reynolds said Gene Kelly ‘shoved his tongue down her throat’ while filming Singin’ in the Rain

Debbie described Gene as a ‘cruel taskmaster’ when they were filming Singin’ in the Rain

Debbie Reynolds and Gene Kelly’s Singin’ in the Rain love story did not translate off screen.

Debbie described Gene as a ‘cruel taskmaster’ in her 2013 memoir Unsinkable.

‘He came to rehearsals and criticized everything I did and never gave me a word of encouragement,’ she noted.

Debbie, who was cast in the role at 19, had never danced before opposed to Gene who was 20 years her senior.

‘I had three months to learn what Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor had been doing for years,’ Reynolds wrote in her 2013 memoir Unsinkable.

Debbie, who was learning to dance during the film, said the more-experienced Gene ‘criticized everything I did’

Debbie described Gene as a ‘cruel taskmaster’ in her 2013 memoir Unsinkable (pictured left) and Gene (pictured right) reportedly admitted that he ‘wasn’t very nice to Debbie’ while they filmed Singin’ in the Rain

She also accused the actor of using tongue while kissing her without her consent.

‘The camera closed in. Gene took me tightly in his arms . . . and shoved his tongue down my throat, she wrote of the experience.'”Eeew! What was that?” I screeched, breaking free of his grasp and spitting.’

She continued: ‘I ran around frantic, yelling for some Coca-Cola to cleanse my mouth. It was the early 1950s, and I was an innocent kid who had never been French-kissed.

‘It felt like an assault. I was stunned that this thirty-nine-year-old man would do this to me,’ she added.

Gene reportedly acknowledged that he wasn’t friendliest to her while filming. ‘I wasn’t very nice to Debbie. I’m surprised she still speaks to me,’ he said, as per Country Living.

Rumors swirled that Gossip Girl stars Blake Lively and Leighton Meester ‘avoided each other like the plague’

Blake and Leighton reportedly weren’t the best of friends unlike their Gossip Girl characters

Blake Lively, 34 and Leighton Meester, 36, played best friends on Gossip Girls. However it quickly became clear the two ‘were not friends.’

Rumors began to surfaced that the two were feuding while filming.

‘They avoid each other like the plague,’ a source told New York Magazine in 2008.

At that time, Blake’s publicist came forward with a statement, admitting the two were never friendly.

‘Blake and Leighton have never been best friends and never professed to be,’ the publicist’s statement read. ‘Blake goes to work, does her job and goes home.’

The two were still able to get through filming six seasons together. Eventually, a writer from the show, Josh Safran, weighed in how the stars’ relationship truly was.

‘Blake and Leighton were not friends,’ he admitted in the 2017 Vanity Fair report. ‘They were friendly, but they were not friends like Serena and Blair.’

‘Blake and Leighton have never been best friends and never professed to be,’ Blake’s publicist said of their relationship while filming

The two reportedly had personality differences as Blake, 34 (pictured left), liked going out to the hottest places while Leighton, 36 (pictured right), preferred to read books and keep to herself on set

He then explained that the two of had differing personalities and interests, why likely contributed to why they didn’t click.

‘Blake is very much in the moment. Blake knows what’s happening,’ he shared. ‘You talk to Blake on a very contemporary level, and she would be like, ‘I’m doing this thing tonight. Have you been to this restaurant?’

He continued: ‘Leighton was very removed and very quiet, and, after her scenes were done, she would wander the stage. ‘

‘I had this image of her just in these gorgeous dresses with a book in her hand, sort of a little bit out of focus out in the corners.’