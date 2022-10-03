British friends of Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne have been arrested in Argentina

Advertising

British filmmaker friends of Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne have reportedly been arrested following an incident with a paparazzo in Argentina.

The actresses are believed to have finished a meal at the Patagonia Sur restaurant in Buenos Aires around 3am when they were approached by photographers.

Friend and film producer Josey MacNamara, a business partner of Robbie, and keygrip Jac Hopkins are then said to have become involved in a fight with paparazzo Pedro Alberto Orquera outside the restaurant – resulting in him suffering a broken arm.

The two British men were arrested and taken to a police station in the city to be questioned in connection with the incident.

Robbie, 32, and Delevingne, 30, left the stage, The sun reports.

They spent time with the two producers at the popular restaurant, run by Argentine celebrity chef Francis Mallmann, after returning from Paris Fashion Week.

Cara Delevingne (left) and Margot Robbie (right) pictured together at the Samsung Experience at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016

Josey MacNamara and Margot Robbie photographed at the Oscars in Los Angeles last April

Photographer Pedro Alberto Orquera is said to have suffered a broken arm during the incident

The actresses had gotten into a car when the incident with photographer Mr. Orquera took place.

Witnesses are believed to have called emergency services when an altercation broke out, with the snapper taken to hospital for further treatment for his injuries.

A police report seen by The Sun shows MacNamara and Hopkins told officers Mr Orquera was ‘responsible for his own injuries’ because the two actresses had not consented to being pictured.

The two men appeared in court yesterday, while the two actresses flew to the south of Argentina later that day.

The actresses are believed to have finished a meal at the Patagonia Sur restaurant (pictured) in Buenos Aires

MailOnline has approached Robbie and Delevingne for comment on the alleged incident.

It comes after Robbie appeared upset just hours after leaving close friend Delevingne’s home earlier this month.

It followed the British supermodel who sparked health problems with a series of disheveled public appearances.

Robbie was seen struggling to contain his emotions after leaving a rented home in West Hollywood to travel to Los Angeles International Airport around 10am.

Earlier, Robbie, 32, had been seen leaving Delevingne’s $7 million West Hollywood home on Monday around 10am. 13 – two hours after Delevingne’s socialite sister Poppy had also been seen leaving in a black SUV.

It is not clear if Delevingne was home when Robbie was there.