Hollywood star Toni Collette’s heartbreaking posts before announcing split from husband of 20 years

Toni Collette confirmed her divorce from husband Dave Galafassi on Thursday after 20 years of marriage.

But just days before she made the shocking announcement, the Hollywood actress, 50, shared several devastating messages about love on Instagram.

On Monday, the Muriel’s Wedding star shared a cryptic quote about love alongside an image of the Hasanlu Lovers – two human skeletons embracing.

‘Love is forever. These two were found in Iran in 1972. They’ve been kissing and hugging each other for about 2,800 years,” she wrote.

“At first it was thought to be two men, but it has since been discovered that she (left) was about 22 when she died. And he (right) was in his early thirties. I love them.’

On Wednesday, Collette also shared an image of a woman holding someone’s hand as she walks with her back to a roller coaster.

The mail came a few hours before Collette and Galafassi announced on Thursday that they have decided to part amicably and focus on co-parenting their two children, ages 14 and 11.

“It is with grace and gratitude that we announce that we are separating. We are united in our decision and part ways with continued respect and care for each other,” they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram.

“Our children are of the utmost importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit in a different form.”

“We are grateful for the space and love you are giving us as we develop and move through this transition peacefully. Thank you very much.’

Meanwhile, Galafassi, 44, was snapped passionately kissing a woman in the surf of a Sydney beach on Wednesday.

The drummer was pictured with the mysterious blonde taking an early morning swim at Manly.

Collette and Galafassi have split their time between Australia and the US in recent years.

The pair met in 2002 at the launch of Galafassi’s band’s debut album Metal Detector in Sydney and their second meeting came just a few days later at a house party.

They married in Buddhist ritual on her property in Berry on the NSW south coast, less than a year after they met, in January 2003.

Their daughter Sage Florence was born in January 2008 and son Arlo Robert in April 2011.

In September 2008, Toni spoke about her marriage, telling The Sydney Morning: ‘He was the first person I saw when I walked in the door.

He kissed me on the cheek and I just melted. I planned to stay for ten minutes… I was there for twelve hours. It was a good day.’

Collette and Galafassi lived in Sydney in the 2000s before moving to Los Angeles and returning to Sydney.

The couple purchased a Bronte cottage for $4.4 million in 2009, which was sold a few years later for $3.5 million at a loss.

In May 2013, they were ordered to pay $815,000 after pulling out of purchasing a terrace in Sydney’s inner city Paddington.

The NSW Supreme Court ruled that in September 2011 the couple had agreed to buy the house from Nick and Susan Kelly, the founders of Industrie clothing, for more than $6 million.

The day before the sale was to take place, Toni and Dave backed out saying they didn’t have the money.

The fee was reduced to $602,500 on appeal. The pair also lost their $317,500 down payment, bringing their total loss to nearly $1 million.