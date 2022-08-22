<!–

Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds boldly claimed that a curry house in a small Cheshire town had the “best Indian food in Europe” for its 44 million Instagram followers.

Wrexham’s co-owner greeted the Light of India Balti House in Ellesmere Port and posted a photo of the restaurant’s flyer on his Instagram story Saturday night.

The Deadpool actor dined there after watching Wrexham FC crush National League opponents Maidstone United 5-0 at the Racecourse Ground.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in Britain awaiting the release of a Disney+ documentary detailing their time as co-chairs of the Welsh club.

Founded 41 years ago and awarded four stars on TripAdvisor, The Light of India offers classic Indian dishes such as Chicken Korma (£7.50), Chicken Balti (£7.50), Lamb Biryani (£8.50) and Tandoori Mixed. Grilling (£9.90)

The eatery for £7.90 includes shrimp, lamb and chicken and is topped with its signature sauce and topped with an omelette.

An employee told The Times because they’re so busy they have no idea when the Deadpool actor came or what he ordered.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the dragons February 2021 for an eye-watering $2.5 million.

Since their arrival, they have been impressed after bribing very closely related Football League players including Liam McAlinden, Lee Camp, Paul Mullin and Ben Tozer.

They also managed to lure AFC Wimbledon star Ollie Palmer in January for a club record fee of £300,000.

When the club’s home shirt, which went on sale in July 2021, the official replicas sold out within 48 hours.

Wrexham finished 2nd in the National League last year, which was not enough to automatically land them a promotion spot.

The Welsh giants lost to Grimsby in the semi-final of the play-off in a thrilling 5-4 match.

Reynolds and McElhenney’s side were favorites to win the league at the start of the season and are currently 5th in the standings after four games.

Mr. Reynolds’ net worth is expected to exceed $150 million.