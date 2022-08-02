Hollywood star Dev Patel among witnesses to stabbing in Adelaide’s CBD

Hollywood star Dev Patel is one of the witnesses to a horrific stabbing outside an Adelaide gas station.

The Slumdog Millionaire star was seen talking to police after a woman allegedly stabbed a man in the chest around 8:45 p.m. Monday night.

Witnesses had tried to break up the couple moments before the 34-year-old woman was supposed to stab the 32-year-old man in the street.

The English actor is said to be spending time in South Australia with his girlfriend and Hotel Mumbai co-star Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

The man was treated at the scene near Gouger Street by paramedics before being transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault that caused damage.

The 34-year-old from Park Holme, southwest of the CBD, was refused bail on Tuesday to appear before the Adelaide Magistrates Court.

Police say the two are known to each other and that the attack was not a random attack.

