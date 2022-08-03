Hollywood star Dev Patel ‘acted in his natural instinct’ when breaking up Adelaide knife fight

Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel says Australia needs to rethink how it treats underserved members of society after witnessing a horrific alleged knife fight in Adelaide.

A 32-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were arguing when the woman allegedly stabbed the man in the chest outside a petrol station on Gouger Street in Adelaide around 8:45pm on Monday.

The Hotel Mumbai and Lion star was pictured speaking to police at the crime scene in his adopted hometown, where the British actor now lives with girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

In a statement, his agent said: “We can confirm that Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already going on outside a supermarket last night.

“Dev acted on his natural instincts to try to de-escalate the situation and end the fight.

“Fortunately, the group succeeded in this and they stayed on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

The statement continued: “There are no heroes in this situation and unfortunately this particular incident highlights a larger systemic problem facing marginalized members of society who are not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

“The hope is that the same level of media coverage this story is getting (just because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to not just harm the individuals.” help those involved, but the community in general.’

Police arrived on the scene after reports of a fight in the street.

The 32-year-old man was treated by paramedics before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault that caused damage.

The 34-year-old from Park Holme, south west of the city, was refused bail before the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police say the two are known to each other and that the attack was not a random attack.

Patel met Cobham-Hervey in June 2016 while filming Hotel Mumbai, based on a true story.

The Australian-American thriller is based on the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai about the attacks on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in India in 2008.

Patel rose to fame on Skins alongside Nicholas Hoult, Daniel Kaluuya and Joe Dempsie and co-starred with Nicole Kidman in The Lion.