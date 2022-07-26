Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry shocked to discover his grandmother ISN’T a murderer

Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry has made a name for himself by helping celebrities connect with loved ones who have passed away, but the reality star and his mother Theresa Koelewyn have recently learned some startling truths about their own family history.

During a performance on Monday Today, 26-year-old E! star — who has lectured to the likes of Jenna Bush Hagar and Khloe Kardashian — opened up about the shocking moment when the couple learned that his mother hadn’t been raised by her birth mother.

Koelewyn, 58, always believed her mother was a woman named Stella Guirdy Nestle, who Koelewyn previously revealed had been sentenced to two concurrent life sentences for torturing and murdering two people in the 1970s.

In scenes that appeared in his Netflix series, Life After Death With Tyler Henry, the 26-year-old and his mother describe the journey where a DNA test she took in 2019 revealed her real biological relatives.

“It made me happy that Tyler doesn’t have a grandmother who is a murderer,” Koelewyn admitted in a clip as the pair discussed the emotional toll of the reveal.

Koelewyn continued: “The bittersweet thing about that is that while it means she’s not my biological mother, it also means that my siblings that I love so much aren’t my biological siblings, but it doesn’t matter because we’re going always be close.’

Nestle was released on parole in 2009, according to: Legal news about prisons.

The situation came as a greater shock to Henry as he believed his insight could not have helped his mother due to the fact that the couple are very close.

In a conversation with Erin McLaughlin today, Henry explained, “My process should not be hindered by logic or information.

“Because it is me, because I have my own feelings and thoughts and expectations, that bias basically keeps me from making any kind of connection intuitively.”

The TV psychic admitted that his inability to help was especially difficult for him due to the fact that his powers were so useful to so many others.

“It felt like the tables were turned, in that I was in a vulnerable position looking for answers,” he recalls. “So I really felt a sense of desperation and I think it taught me and gave me insight into closure.”

He continued, “It’s not really something you achieve, it’s something you have to grow through and find acceptance.”

Henry, who has also lectured to the likes of Kris Jenner and RuPaul, claimed he first discovered his abilities after predicting the death of his other grandmother when he was just 10 years old.

Henry told FEMAIL at 2018: ‘In April 2006 I went to bed early and woke up just before midnight, and when I woke up I remember being really overwhelmed because I felt – I knew my grandmother had passed away , but it was like a memory I was retrieving.

“It was like something I already knew and just remembered, [but] my grandmother was still alive when I went to bed, so it didn’t make sense.’

A saddened Henry rushed out of bed to tell his mother what he had seen, only to discover that his grandmother had really died.

He continued: “As I entered the room to tell her I was really upset, her phone rang. As I told her this, she paused, picked it up and answered – it was the news that my grandmother had just passed away.”

As he grew up, the young medium began to notice more and more signs that he could communicate with the dead.

He claimed he knew personal details about school friends and teachers that they never told him, such as the names of relatives.

Eventually, Henry’s teachers began asking him to communicate with their lost loved ones, and he claimed that one teacher would even offer free tutoring in exchange for lectures.

Although his school supported his gift, his family was more skeptical and refused to talk about it until he was a teenager.

As he approached adulthood, Henry decided to fund his studies to become a nurse by taking psychic readings, but he needed permission from his conservative father to do so.

The gift of the medium earned him the hit TV show Hollywood Medium, which made him a worldwide sensation.

Many of his doubters were silenced when Henry gave a lecture to actor Alan Thicke, telling him that his loved ones wanted him to have his heart checked.

Thicke died of a ruptured aorta, a rare heart condition, just months later in December 2016.