Hollywood lines up for Chris Dawson ‘The Teacher’s Pet’ true-crime TV series

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

It was the murder trial that gripped the world.

And with Chris Dawson found guilty of murdering his wife on Tuesday, the extraordinary case is set for Hollywood treatment.

A script series based on Australian investigative journalist Hedley Thomas’s hugely popular podcast ‘The Teacher’s Pet’ in 2018 is already in the works.

The podcast, downloaded 60 million times around the world, eventually sparked public pressure on police to reopen Dawson’s case in late 2018.

High-profile Chris Dawson murder trial slated for Hollywood treatment

The popular Teacher’s Pet podcast was launched in early 2018 by Australian investigative journalist Hedley Thomas.

Thomas has reportedly struck a deal with top American producer Jason Blum, known for Get Out and Whiplash. His company Blumhouse would produce the series.

Australian superstar Joel Edgerton is also attached to the project as a producer and possibly as one of the lead actors along with Hugh Jackman.

The A-listers were named by Dawson’s attorney Pauline David during the murder trial.

Australian superstar Joel Edgerton (with partner Christine Centenera) is also on the project as a producer

Thomas has reportedly signed a deal with top American producer Jason Blum

During her cross-examination, Ms. David accused Mr. Thomas of “seducing” witnesses in the murder trial with the prospect of the series featuring Edgerton and Jackman.

She suggested that in conversations with future witnesses to the trial, he “tried to poison their minds” against her client.

This was denied by Thomas, who told the court that the people on his podcast were “intelligent people with their own independent minds.”

In a phone conversation between Thomas and Pat Jenkins, the sister of alleged murder victim Lynette Dawson, the podcaster mentions American film and TV producer Jason Blum and Edgerton.

Blum, Edgerton and Thomas have also been contacted by The Daily Mail Australia for comment.

Rumor has it that another series based on the true-crime saga is in the mix for global streaming giant Netflix.

TV sources say Eric Bana (pictured with the cast of The Time Traveler’s Wife) may be linked to a separate series ad

Chris Dawson (L) and twin brother Paul in the 80s

Dawson with wife Lynnette prior to her 1982 murder

TV sources say Bana is also linked to this project, which has been tipped as the latest installment in the popular Dirty John series.

Hollywood writer and showrunner Alexandra Cunningham (Desperate Housewives) is also said to be involved in the project.

Both Bana and Cunningham have been approached for comment by Daily Mail Australia.

Lyn Dawson’s disappearance in 1982 has already been explored on the small screen in the 2018 documentary ‘The Teacher’s Wife’, which aired on ABC’s Australian Story.

There was much speculation during the trial as to who might play the various real-life characters in the scripted adaptation, with real-life crime and movie fans getting involved.

The potential cast will be a who’s who of the Australian stage and screen, with any adaptation of the saga sure to generate massive global interest.