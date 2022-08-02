Hollywood intimacy coordinator reveals questions actors have asked her when filming a sex scene

An intimacy coordinator has presented the strangest questions Hollywood actors have asked her while filming a sex scene — including where to shave, how much tongue to use, and what to do when they get aroused.

Jessica Steinrock, 29, from Illinois, went to TikTok to reveal the common question that actors have asked her as an intimacy coach.

The sex scene consultant regularly shares how the actors get dirty to her more than 400,000 followers and reveals her trade secrets while keeping the dignity of the performers off-screen intact.

In one video, Jessica revealed the burning questions actors asked before getting undressed; she revealed that actors were asked about how to hide their tampon cords and how often to punch

In one video, which garnered more than 5.5 million views, Jessica was seen dancing while revealing the burning questions actors asked before undressing.

The video contains questions such as: ‘Will you make sure my tampon cord doesn’t come into view? How much tongue should I use? What happens if I get excited? and Does my breath smell?’

Jessica’s first video got so much attention, followers begged her for more, so she created a part two of the things that actors have asked for while filming a sex scene.

Her second video, which has been viewed more than 500,000 times, revealed that Hollywood stars have asked her to make sure their asses “look good” and what to do if they’ve never kissed someone before.

She also revealed that performers have asked her for more Chapstick and even wondered what to do if their “modesty pouch fell off.”

Jessica shared a pouch is a garment that covers the penis, allowing actors to remain covered while appearing naked. Jessica revealed that the illusion is formed when the camera shoots ‘very low’, with a ‘touch of pubic hair’.

The sex scene coordinator followed up her second video with a third video of the questions actors asked her, and it was viewed nearly 600,000 times.

To explain what sex scenes really look like, she showed her bag with a strapless thong; the intimacy coach added that she keeps a modest pouch in her purse to help cover up actors

In her third video Jessica shared, actors have asked her if their periods will affect the scene, what to do if they’re “allergic to deodorant,” if they should shave, and how many “punches” to do for the scene. .

The sex scene consultant has helped the best of Hollywood feel more comfortable shooting intimate scenes on both TV and film.

Jessica’s work has included hit TV series Fear of the Walking Dead, Never Have I Ever and Little Fires Everywhere. Jessica has also worked on films YellowJackets and Moxie.

The intimacy coordinator’s TikTok page answers the question of how sex scenes are filmed to look real.

To explain what film crews actually make the sex scenes look like, Jessica showed her followers her own work bag, which she calls “modesty pouch,” which contains various items used to uphold an actor’s modesty.

Jessica showed nipple covers, multiple rolls of tape, strapless thong, a modest pouch and a pubic wig.

Shocked TikTok users loved Jessica’s content and many wondered how she dealt with men who got turned on while others thanked her for sharing

In the comment section, Jessica added, “I love it when actors ask me questions! There is nothing too crazy or too crazy to ask if it will help them do their job better.’

Shocked TikTok users loved Jessica’s content, and many wondered how she dealt with men who got turned on, which she revealed by simply letting the actors “take a break,” while others thanked her for sharing her trade secrets.

One user said, “You have this energy around you and I would absolutely trust you with my life.”

“Well, what if she does…” another user asked.

Another user commented: ‘These videos are so interesting to learn, but your personality is phenomenal!’

“I want to know how these scenes are filmed,” commented another user.