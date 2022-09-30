Hollywood execs ‘have approached creators of Eli Manning’s “Chad Powers” skit about TV show’

With its memorable catchphrase, flowing locks and remarkable resemblance to another football star, “Chad Powers” went viral last week.

And it may not be the last we see of the hysterical nature.

Since Eli Manning was suited as the fictional Penn State tryout for a segment of his show “Eli’s Places,” Hollywood executives have reportedly expressed interest in adapting the skit into a TV show.

‘Chad Powers’ walked into the facility looking for a spot on the Penn State roster

Manning was not known for his speed and failed to impress with his 40 times as ‘Powers’

Omaha Productions, the director who produces “Eli’s Places” and is owned by brother Peyton Manning, has been “overrun by people in the entertainment industry” wanting to work with Eli, according to TMZ.

If ‘Powers’ is developed into a full-fledged show, it would follow in Ted Lasso’s footsteps.

The Emmy-winning show grew out of promotional clips released for NBC Sports’ EPL coverage in 2013, when Jason Sudeikis received critical acclaim starring as the likeable but unqualified football coach he plays today.

‘Powers’ struck up a conversation with the other attendees as he settled into the tryout

Manning told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that his character drew inspiration from Austin Powers, Kenny Powers (of Eastbound & Down), and Uncle Rico (of Napoleon Dynamite).

In the now viral ‘Powers’ clip, a Manning in disguise shows up for a football tryout at Penn State in hopes of earning a spot as a walk-on.

But even before his real identity was revealed, ‘Powers’ quickly became the center of attention at the facility as his fellow tryouts questioned his age and he dominated the throwing drills.

Eli Manning went undercover at Penn State as “Chad Powers.” The Penn State collective, Lions Legacy Club, started selling Chad Powers shirts to raise money for real walk-ons. In 24 hours, they sold over 1,800 shirts and raised over $27,000 a year @SInow. pic.twitter.com/XyhqTohjup — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 24, 2022

Penn State coach James Franklin joined in on the stunt, although that was not the case for offensive analyst Danny O’Brien, who was clearly puzzled in the video.

‘It was very fun. Just the reaction of some coaches and players. Looks very confused,” Manning said Front Office Sports.

“They knew something was up, but couldn’t get a handle on it. What’s with this man? What is happening? So they asked a lot of questions to find out. I need to make up more stories – and create the legend of Chad Powers. So it was a very fun episode. I’m glad a lot of people enjoyed it.’

The segment was highlighted in part by Powers claiming he was homeschooled — and coached — by his mother, yelling “think fast run fast” as he crawled to a 5.49-second 40-meter sprint.

That slogan, like the entire segment, has apparently become extremely popular, as 1800 shirts were sold with the words below a drawing of Powers’ face.

The merch was sold by a Penn State NIL organization, the Lions Legacy Club, and raised more than $27,000 in 24 hours, according to Sports Illustrated.

If “Powers” really becomes a TV show, there certainly seems to be an audience for the old-school quarterback.