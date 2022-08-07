Hollywood Down Under ‘may swallow Australia’s local film industry’

Australia became Hollywood Down Under during the years of the pandemic, with film productions bringing in billions of dollars for the local economy.

Big stars like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Liam Neeson, Zac Efron, Chris Hemsworth and Colin Farrell have all been making films in Australia since 2021.

And now there are fears that the new Albanian government is paving the way for Hollywood to gobble up local industry altogether, the report said. The Sydney Morning Herald.

Raising concern among local filmmakers is research for a new cultural policy.

The government is calling for submissions and appears to no longer prioritize Australian stories.

It asks filmmakers to reflect on ‘the central role of the artist: supporting the artist as a worker and celebrating their role as creators of culture’.

In 2013, the national cultural policy set itself the goal of ‘supporting excellence and the special role of artists…as a source of original work and ideas, including Australian storytelling’.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and Arts said in The Sydney Morning Herald report that the call for submissions was a way to spark a debate on cultural policy.

Local filmmaker Leonie Marsh told the publication that the government needed to define clearly: ‘Australia and Australian Stories.’

Filmmaker George Miller: His Mad Max movies are the only Hollywood-backed blockbusters shot here with a strong cultural connection to Australia

“Otherwise others, like Hollywood, will do it for us, who may have vested interests that don’t represent our cultural values ​​as a nation,” she said.

Oscar-winning Sydney producer Emile Sherman for The King’s Speech is part of a 15-member panel that will advise the government on the new national cultural policy.

The news comes after a host of Hollywood-backed projects — many made under generous tax breaks — have been completed in Australia since 2020.

A scene from Thirteen Lives – Directed by renowned American filmmaker Ron Howard and filmed in Queensland, the AU$79 million is about the dramatic rescue of 2018 Tham Luang Cave

The productions provided thousands of jobs for local cast and crew.

These include the Amazon Prime Video drama Thirteen Lives starring Joel Edgerton and Viggo Mortensen.

Directed by renowned American filmmaker Ron Howard and filmed in Queensland, the $79 million is about the dramatic rescue of 2018 Tham Luang Cave.

Superstar Chris Hemsworth has completed two blockbusters Down Under since 2021: Thor: Blood and Thunder, made in Sydney and the Netflix thriller Spiderhead, filmed in Queensland.

In 2021 George Clooney and Julia Roberts filmed Ticket to Paradise with $6.4 million from the Australian government as part of a location incentive program.

Meanwhile, for the past two years Baz Luhrmann has proudly recreated American locations in Queensland, including Memphis and Las Vegas, for his Hollywood-produced Elvis biophoto.

The only Hollywood-backed blockbusters of recent years with any Australian content are George Miller’s Mad Max films: Fury Road (2015), made in Africa and Sydney; and its prequel Furiosa, now filming in Broken Hill, NSW. Both are set in a post-apocalyptic Australia.

The federal government has injected $400 million into the Location Incentive Grant in 2020 to lure filmmakers to Australia at the height of the pandemic.