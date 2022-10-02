Hollywood actress Eva Mendes, 48, enjoys a day out in Rose Bay

<!–

Hollywood star Eva Mendes, 48, has been spotted taking her daughter to a park in Sydney’s eastern suburb of Rose Bay.

The actress, who is currently in Australia with her husband Ryan Gosling, was spotted last week at a popular outdoor playground with her lookalike daughter Esmeralda, eight.

Eva also enjoyed an action-packed day, as she was spotted sitting on a children’s climbing gym in the middle of the playground.

The brunette posted on Instagram at the time, sharing a short video of her sitting between the ropes mulling over her love-hate relationship with playgrounds.

“I can’t say Park Time with my kids is my favorite. Probably because I worry a lot. (That’s a whole different post),’ she wrote.

“But if I give in and play with them, it ends up being one of the best memories we create. Then add to that the life lessons learned on the playground—for them and for me. Invaluable.’

Eva kept it quiet in a brown rain jacket, green polka-dot trousers and a pair of slip-on sandals.

Meanwhile, a spectator said: The Sunday Telegraph that Eva spoke politely to the locals, proving exactly why she is considered one of the nicest women in Hollywood.

The star is Down Under as part of a charity drive for McHappy Day, while her husband Ryan is filming The Fall Guy.

The Fall Guy is expected to shoot in Sydney and NSW and will inject $244 million into the Australian economy.

Eva was announced as McHappy Day National Ambassador a few days ago.

“McHappy Day is a great way for Aussies to support RMHC and families of seriously ill and injured children,” said Eva.

Eva was previously a National Ambassador in 2020, but in a virtual capacity as border controls prevented her from visiting Down Under.

Eva will be featured on McHappy Day on November 19.

McHappy Day is a fundraiser that provides emergency care and accommodation in nearby hospitals for children and their families in treatment.

The star is known for the organization after her cousin’s baby became ill with neuroblastoma cancer and the family had to move from Los Angeles to New York.

“I know from personal experience how important it is when there is a sick family member and they need care and the family needs to stay together,” she said.