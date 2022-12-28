Hollywood actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski exit a private jet in Sydney

Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski were seen leaving a private jet in Sydney on Friday after returning from a quick Christmas getaway.

The Hollywood couple, who are staying in Sydney while Emily films her new action movie The Fall Guy, looked relaxed as they strolled down the runway.

Emily, 39, kept her look casual in a black t-shirt over an olive green long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Emily Blunt, 39, (left) and her husband John Krasinski, 43, (right) were seen leaving a private jet in Sydney on Friday after returning from a quick Christmas getaway.

She carried a blue and white patterned tote bag over her shoulder.

The Devil Wears Prada star completed her look with a pair of sunglasses, white sneakers and bright orange socks.

John, 43, showed off his muscular physique in a tight black T-shirt and pants.

The Office star completed her look with a black trucker hat.

The notoriously private couple, who share two daughters, did not reveal where they spent their Christmas vacation, but the couple appeared to be somewhere near the beach.

Australia has easy access to a number of Pacific islands off its coast that are popular with tourists at this time of year.

The Devil Wears Prada star walked the runway first braving the hot Sydney weather

Emily chooses not to have an Instagram account, while John only uses his account to promote his upcoming work.

Emily is currently in Sydney to film the adaptation of The Fall Guy alongside Ryan Gosling.

The upcoming feature will be based on the 1980s TV series of the same name and will be directed by John Wick director David Leitch.

The Fall Guy, which was released in 1981, centered on a stuntman who led a double life as a bounty hunter.

The show’s cast was headlined by Six Million Dollar Man’s Lee Majors and also included Heather Thomas and Markie Post.

The Fall Guy ran for a total of five seasons, the last of which concluded in 1986.

Development on the show’s film adaptation initially began in 2010, with Martin Campbell being considered as its director.

Later, the project was evaluated and it was announced that McG would direct the feature three years later.

At the time, Dwayne Johnson was in negotiations to star in the film.

However, both entertainment industry figures left the project, which was picked up by Leitch in 2020, when it was announced that Gosling had signed on to star.