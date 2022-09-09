Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe steps out in athleisure wear as she enjoys a solo outing

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Metcalfe cut a casual figure Friday as she headed to a solo lunch outing in Hale — in an all-black gym ensemble.

The appearance comes just a week after the Hollyoaks actress, 39, shared a steamy kiss with Liverpudlian playboy Joshua Cox.

And the star’s recent love interest has also made headlines before as he’s Manchester City’s love rival, Kyle Walker, is back in 2020 – having an affair with Kyle’s then-fiancée Annie Kilner during lockdown.

Jennifer Metcalfe, 39, stepped out in athleisure clothes on Friday as she enjoyed a solo outing – after being caught kissing Liverpool playboy Joshua Cox last week

Jennifer appeared in deep conversation as she took a phone call during her outing and donned black leggings and a slim-fitting quarter-zip sports top.

The actress, who plays Mercedes McQueen in Hollyoaks, wrapped a gray hoodie around her waist and stayed comfortable in a pair of monochromatic sneakers.

She added a black crossbody bag to the look, while her chocolate tresses were styled in a half topknot – with the lower portion of the tresses to fall.

Comfort: To end a phone call, she donned black leggings and a slim-fitting sports top with a quarter zip

Beauty: The soap star added a black crossbody bag to the look, while her chocolate locks were styled in a half topknot – with the lower part of the locks supposed to fall

Jennifer kept herself inconspicuous on the drizzly day with a pair of black metal-framed sunglasses and seemed to go for a subtle makeup palette.

After the phone call, the beauty returned to her tightly parked Range Rover.

It comes after Jennifer was snapped on a night out in Manchester last week, with her love interest revealed as Liverpool player Joshua.

A source told MailOnline that Joshua, 32, is known for dating multiple women and made headlines earlier in 2020 when it was revealed he was having an affair with Kyle’s then-fiancée Annie Kilner during the lockdown.

Distressed: Footballer Kyle (pictured) is said to be ‘devastated’ when his then-fiance Annie’s lockdown with Joshua came to light

While Kyle and Annie have since rekindled their romance – reportedly tied the knot in secret earlier this year – the footballer is said to have been ‘devastated’ when Annie’s lockdown flip came to light.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is said to be “completely single” after breaking up with Oldham Athletic player Chris Eagles (36) last September.

A source told The sun on her new romance with Joshua: “It’s early days, but Jen is really happy.

Now Married: Kyle and Annie have three children together, and during their breakup he fathered a child with Lauryn Goodman while Annie had an affair with Joshua

“She likes to take it easy, but at the same time feels like she and Josh have something special. They don’t label what they are and just see where it goes.’

Jennifer recently revealed that she would like to have more children as a single parent “as long as her parts are still working” and also “wants to be adopted very much.”

The star is mother to son Daye, four, who she shares with ex Greg Lake.

The couple was in a relationship for eight years before breaking up in August 2020. The following year, she had a romance with soccer player Chris, but their relationship only lasted a few months.