Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe is dating Kyle Walker’s love rival Joshua Cox

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Metcalfe’s new boyfriend has been revealed as the love rival of Manchester City star Kyle Walker.

The Hollyoaks star, 38, was pictured on the PDA with a mystery man over the Bank Holiday weekend, and he has now been identified as Liverpool playboy Joshua Cox.

A source told MailOnline that Joshua, 32, is known for dating multiple women and made headlines earlier in 2020 when it was revealed he was having an affair with Kyle’s then-fiancée Annie Kilner during the lockdown.

Pucker up: Jennifer Metcalfe’s new boyfriend has been revealed as Manchester City’s love rival, Kyle Walker, Joshua Cox, after the couple were spotted kissing in Manchester on Sunday

While Kyle and Annie have since rekindled their romance – reportedly tied the knot in secret earlier this year – the footballer is said to have been ‘devastated’ when Annie’s lockdown flip came to light.

Kyle, 32, and Annie, 29, split in March 2019 after discovering he’d been unfaithful to Ex On The Beach reality star Laura Brown.

Kyle and Annie have three children together and during their breakup, he fathered a child with Lauryn Goodman – a son named Junior, now two – after a whirlwind romance.

Annie is said to have admitted that she had an affair with Joshua for four months before rekindling her romance with Kyle.

Distressed: Footballer Kyle (pictured) is said to be ‘devastated’ when his then-fiance Annie’s lockdown with Joshua came to light

A source told The sun at the time: “Kyle is devastated, but after everything he’s done to Annie, he’s now getting a taste of his own medicine. And it turns out to be a bitter pill to swallow.

“It all seemed to settle down—and now this. Annie’s confession earned him six dollars. He feels like he can’t trust her anymore.

“He knows he doesn’t have a leg to stand on, but it stung him because Annie has always been the perfect partner.”

The source went on to say that Kyle is “concerned” that she still has “feelings” for her ex and that it “drives a huge wedge between them.”

Playboy: A source told MailOnline that Joshua, 32, is known for dating multiple women

Meanwhile, Joshua’s new flame Jennifer, who plays Mercedes McQueen in Hollyoaks, is said to be “completely single” after breaking up with Oldham Athletic player Chris Eagles, 36, last September.

A source told The Sun about her new romance with Joshua: “It’s early days, but Jen is very happy.

“She likes to take it easy, but at the same time feels like she and Josh have something special. They don’t label what they are and just see where it goes.’

Now Married: Kyle and Annie have three children together, and during their breakup he fathered a child with Lauryn Goodman while Annie was having an affair with Joshua

Jennifer recently revealed that she would like to have more children as a single parent “as long as her parts are still working” and also “wants to be adopted very much.”

The star is mother to son Daye, four, who she shares with ex Greg Lake.

The couple was in a relationship for eight years before breaking up in August 2020. The following year, she had a romance with soccer player Chris, but their relationship only lasted a few months.