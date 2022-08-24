Hollyoaks SPOILER: Love is in the air as Misbah and Zain tie the knot

<!–

Love is in the air on Wednesday night’s episode of Hollyoaks, in which Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virid) and Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) wed after Nadira (Ashling O’Shea) and Shaq (Omar Mailk)’s marriage ended in dramatic fashion. called off.

In a Bollywood-inspired week of episodes, Nadira and Shaq were due to get married on Tuesday’s episode, but unbeknownst to the wedding guests, the bride-to-be had fallen in love with her neighbor Juliet, but she was struggling to come. clean about her sexual orientation towards her religious family.

Meanwhile, Shaq had unrequited feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Verity, and admitted that he was in love with her the night before his wedding.

Despite this, Shaq and Nadira agreed to get married anyway to please their respective families, and where they were hopeful that they could still have a happy life.

However, at the altar, Shaq and Nadira realized they couldn’t go through with the wedding, and Juliet took this as her request to announce to the crowd that she was in love with Nadira.

On Wednesday’s episode, Nadira initially denies Juliet’s claims in an attempt to save face in front of her family, and Shaq covers her up by admitting that the reason they called off the wedding is that he’s in love with her. someone else.

Nadira finally admits the truth to her family, and surprisingly, her father is only ashamed that she didn’t feel she could confide in him sooner.

Zain feels the love and praises his girlfriend Misbah for her strength and passion.

He stops the day and proposes, and with her family’s encouragement she says yes – the wedding has started again.

The day is filled with love, color and dance, as the unexpected celebration brings the family together.

In the past year, Misbah Maalik has been subjected to emotional torment when she was forced to confront her abuser, Dr. Ali Shahzard, to face and come to terms with the fact that she had been raped years earlier.

She reconnected with her estranged son, Shaq, which led to her revealing to him the horrifying truth behind how he was conceived.

Recently, Ali returned to the village and to Misbah’s workplace when he was acquitted of all assault charges, but his arrogance led him to appear in a medical court and lose his job.

Since then, Misbah has grown stronger, focusing on her blossoming relationship with the local Imam Zain and building a bond with her son Shaq.

Hollyoaks continues Thursday at 7:45 p.m. on E4.