Hollyoaks’ Malique Thompson-Dwyer welcomes a daughter!

Hollyoaks’ Malique Thompson-Dwyer has welcomed a baby girl, he revealed on Instagram on Friday.

The actor, 24, who became a father for the first time as a teenager, shared the happy news along with some adorable snaps of the baby.

Malique and his mysterious girlfriend announced that they had chosen to name their bundle of joy, Milan Thompson-Dwyer.

In addition to the sweet snaps, he wrote: ’22-09-22 Milan Thompson-Dwyer was born’ and a red heart emoji.

Malique revealed last month that his girlfriend was pregnant when he posed for a photo with a brunette, which was seen covering her face.

The caption of the post: ‘Has no one ever loved me the way you love me, that’s why I have you for life. You will be the best mother.’

He welcomed his first child – whom he only calls his “princess” on social media – in 2017. It is not known who the girl’s mother is.

Malique reprized his role of Prince McQueen in December 2021 after he first left the show in 2019, which came after the backlash he received in June when he attended an illegal rave during lockdown.

Malique’s character Prince left the village to travel the world in 2019, having been left distraught following the death of his wife Lily from sepsis.

After leaving the soap, Malique embarked on a career in reality television, starring in shows such as Celebs Go Dating, Celebs On The Farm and Celebs Ex in the City.

It comes after the actor faced backlash for attending an illegal rave in Daisy Nook Park, Failsworth, last June.

The soap star had filmed herself during the Quarantine Rave attended by 2,000 people and saw a 20-year-old man die of a suspected drug overdose.

He then posted a now-deleted video from his bedroom saying, “Yo, I’m here to give you a quick note.

First off, I apologize to anyone I may have offended, but let me make one thing clear.

“I have relatives who have actually died from this coronavirus. So yes, I’m in this too. So don’t bump into me like I’m not in this either.

“But it’s funny how everyone never says anyone positive about me. It’s always bad boy Malique this.

“They never want to say anything positive and it’s funny because at least I’m not working on war memorials. Racist whores.’

The day before, Malique had shared clips on his Stories as he walked through the woods at the rave.

He was heard to say, “There’s a rave going on, can you hear the music?”

A spokesperson for the actor did not want to respond to MailOnline at the time.