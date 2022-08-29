Hollyoaks’ Jennifer Metcalfe shares a passionate kiss with a handsome mystery man in Manchester

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hollyoaks’ Jennifer Metcalfe was spotted on the PDA with a handsome mystery man after the Nuage party in Manchester on Sunday.

The actress, 38, who plays Mercedes McQueen in the soap, hugged him before sharing a passionate kiss outside the room.

Jennifer is currently ‘completely single’ after breaking up with Oldham Athletic player Chris Eagles, 36, last September.

Intimate: Hollyoaks’ Jennifer Metcalfe shared a passionate kiss with a handsome mystery man after the Nuage party in Manchester on Sunday

Mom-of-one Jennifer announced in August 2020 that she had secretly split from her ex Greg after an eight-year romance.

The brunette beauty showed off her hourglass figure in a brown bandeau crop top and figure-hugging cargo pants.

The soap star layered the look with a chic black blazer as she showed off her stuff in sky-high heels.

Jennifer opted for a glamorous makeup palette with a cherry red lip, while her dark brown locks fall over her shoulders.

Stunning: The actress, 38, who plays Mercedes McQueen in the soap, showed off her hourglass figure in a tan bandeau crop top and figure-hugging cargo pants

Exclusive: Nuage is an invite-only event that combines fine dining with daytime parties at numerous locations across the country

New romance? The couple sat outside on the street after partied into the wee hours

Looks good: her new man cut a casual figure in a khaki t-shirt, black cargo pants and a pair of stylish trainers while wearing Jennifer’s heels

Her new husband cut a casual figure in a khaki t-shirt, black cargo pants and a pair of stylish sneakers.

Nuage is an invite-only event that combines fine dining with daytime parties at numerous locations across the country.

The night out comes after Jennifer revealed that she would like to have more children as a single parent “as long as her parts still work” and also “wants to be adopted very much.”

Friends: Chelsee, 34, who plays Goldie McQueen, turned heads in a striking Louis Vuitton pairing with slacks and a matching bikini top as she joined Jennifer at the party

The star – who is mother to son Daye, four – recently admitted she would love to be an older mom, insisting she “wouldn’t rule it out at 50.”

Revealing that she would love to have more children, she told The Sun, “As long as my parts are still working, I wouldn’t rule it out at 50! I’ve actually always been very enthusiastic about adoption and as a single parent I would too.’

Daye lives with Jennifer near Manchester but sees his father, who lives in Newcastle, every other weekend and during school holidays.

Example: Jennifer is currently “completely single” after breaking up with Oldham Athletic player Chris Eagles, 36, last September

Speaking of her romantic relationship with the late Greg, the soap star insisted that she never wants them to feel “break up” because of their son.

She explained: ‘There was no bad energy’ [at the end] and I don’t even like to use the expression ‘split up’. We will never break up, we are a family and always will be.

“I never want us to feel split, for Daye, and I’ll do everything I can to make that happen. It was a case of, ‘This is us now and how can we change this gear without Daye feeling it?”.