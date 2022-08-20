Hollyoaks’ Jennifer Metcalfe flaunts her impressive abs in a grey crop top at lunch in Manchester

<!–

Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe battled stormy conditions when she visited a restaurant for lunch in Manchester on Saturday.

The soap star, 38, showed off her impressive abs in a gray crop top and oversized jeans as she attended The Ivy.

Jennifer paired her revealing top with washed high-waisted jeans as she battled the windy weather on her weekend getaway.

It was Jennifer’s accessories that stole the show in her outfit, when she paired a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings with stylish gold-rimmed square sunglasses.

The look was completed with some red lipstick and a small handbag to boot.

The mum-of-one went solo for the day and looked cheerful as she made her way into the trendy hot spot.

It comes after Jennifer revealed she’d like to have more kids as a single parent “as long as her parts still work” and also “wants to be adopted very much.”

The gorgeous brunette shares her son Daye, five, with her ex-partner Greg Lake.

The star — who has a nanny to help with childcare — recently admitted she would love to be an older mom, insisting she “wouldn’t rule it out at 50.”

Jennifer is currently ‘completely single’ after breaking up with Oldham Athletic player Chris Eagles, 36, last September.

Revealing that she would like to have more children, Jennifer told The sun: ‘As long as my parts still work, I’m not ruling it out at 50! I’ve actually always been very enthusiastic about adoption and as a single parent I would too.’

“Daye lives with Jennifer near Manchester but sees his father, who lives in Newcastle, every other weekend and during school holidays.”

Speaking of her romantic relationship with the late Greg, the soap star insisted that she never wants them to feel “break up” because of their son.

She explained: ‘There was no bad energy’ [at the end] and I don’t even like to use the expression ‘split up’. We will never break up, we are a family and always will be.

“I never want us to feel split, for Daye, and I’ll do everything I can to make that happen. It was a case of, ‘This is us now and how can we change this gear without Daye feeling it?”.

Jennifer announced in August 2020 that she had secretly split from her ex Greg after an eight-year romance.

Apparently another victim of lockdown, Jennifer confirmed on Instagram that the couple secretly broke up a few months earlier.