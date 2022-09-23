Hollyoaks’ Chelsee Healey enjoys a night out with her co-star Jennifer Metcalfe

Hollyoaks’ Chelsee Healey and Jennifer Metcalfe took a break from filming for the Channel 4 soap while enjoying a night out at the launch of an aesthetic clinic in Manchester on Friday.

The co-stars posed for a photo before heading inside to celebrate the opening of CLNQ Aesthetics’ opening of their newest location.

Heading to Deangate Square, Chelsee, 34, wore a cropped denim jacket top with matching mini shorts, paired with a pair of chestnut brown crocodile-embossed knee-high boots.

Having fun? Hollyoaks’ Chelsee Healey and Jennifer Metcalfe took a break from filming for the Channel 4 soap as they enjoyed a night out at the launch of an aesthetic clinic on Friday

Chelsee, who plays Goldie McQueen on the soap, wore her warm brown locks straight while her blonde highlights framed her face perfectly.

She completed the look with a gold statement necklace and a black Chanel quilted chain handbag.

Her makeup was kept simple with fluffy false lashes and a bold nude lip, posing with a beaming smile as she grinned for the cameras.

Cheers: The co-stars cut glamorous figures as they posed for a photo before heading inside to celebrate the opening of CLNQ Aesthetics’ opening of their newest branch

Picture perfect: Chelsee, 34, (left) wore a cropped denim jacket and matching shorts, while Jennifer, 39, (right) wore an all-black ensemble

Jennifer looked chic in an all black ensemble and threw her hair in a high bun and her bangs in a half part.

The 39-year-old wore a black crew-neck bodysuit, tight black disco pants with silver polka dot details and a front zip fastening.

Jennifer, who plays Mercedes McQueen in the soap, also wore a black leather crossbody bag and cat-eye sunglasses around her neck.

The two clanged a glass of bubbly as they celebrated the latest clinic to be added to the CLNQ franchise.

Friday night fun: Chelsee, wore her warm brown locks straight as her blonde highlights framed her face perfectly while Jennifer wore hers in a messy bun

The beauty company also has a shop in Knutsford, Cheshire, offering a ‘comprehensive range of wellness, health and aesthetic treatments’.

It offers a tailor-made private health service for clients who want to complement their beauty treatments.

Chelsee shared a photo of herself with several other partygoers, writing: ‘Thank you @theclinq @nassabplasticsurgery for a wonderful evening. The clinic is so beautiful I can’t wait to book.’

It comes after Jennifer revealed that she would like to have more children as a single parent “as long as her parts still work” and also “wants to be adopted very much.”

The star – who is mother to son Daye, four – recently admitted she would love to be an older mom, insisting she “wouldn’t rule it out at 50.”

Jennifer is currently ‘completely single’ after breaking up with Oldham Athletic player Chris Eagles, 36, last September.

Strike a pose: 39-year-old Jennifer snapped a selfie before leaving for the party. Pictured on the right, Jennifer and Chelsee pose at the launch event