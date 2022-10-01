Hollyoaks’ Callum Kerr ‘SPLITS From Fiance Olivia Anderson’… Just One Year After They Got Engaged

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hollyoaks’ Callum Kerr has reportedly separated from his fiancée Olivia Anderson just a year after they got engaged.

The 28-year-old actor has removed all photos of his ex from his Instagram profile, with a source claiming the breakup was “painful for both of them.”

He met Olivia in her hometown of Austin, Texas in 2016, before moving to his native London. The pair then moved back to the US to support his acting career.

An insider told The sun: “Unfortunately, things didn’t work out between Callum and Olivia and they tied the knot. It’s been painful for both of them.’

He played PC George Kiss on Hollyoaks between January 2020 and Mary 2021, but has since landed a role on Fox’s Monarch alongside Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel.

Callum’s representatives have been approached for comment by MailOnline.

The former soap star announced his engagement to Olivia in a November 2021 Instagram post.

Callum posted a sweet photo with his bride-to-be, with her hand on his face playfully showing off the huge diamond ring on her finger.

He captioned the image: “Bout last night” with a zip mouth and ring emoji.

The couple, who had been together for seven years, looked as happy in the photo as ever with Olivia beaming with tears in her eyes.

Callum’s character in the Channel 4 show George came to a messy end when he was murdered after a year-long storyline of abuse.

The resident of Edinburgh previously announced that he wanted to continue his acting career in the US.