Hollyoaks’ Ali Bastian Reveals She’s Expecting Her Second Child With Husband David O’ Mahony

Ali Bastian has revealed she is expecting her second child with husband David O’ Mahony.

The Hollyoaks star, 40, announced she is five months away and expecting her bundle of joy in February.

She debuted her blossoming baby bump in a sweet photoshoot with OKAY! Magazinealong with her husband and their two-year-old daughter Isla Rose.

In an interview with the publication, Ali revealed how she told her daughter the exciting news: ‘Isla came into our room one morning and we were having a good time cuddling. I said over her head to David, ‘I think we should tell her now’ and he agreed.

‘I said, ‘Did you notice that Mommy’s belly got bigger?’ and she said ‘Yes!’ I said, ‘I have a baby in my tummy.’ And then a big smile appeared on her face.

“I wish we’d captured that, it was magical, I’ll never forget it. She understood. I said, ‘You’re going to be a big sister’ and her face lit up.’

The soap star gave birth to her first child in March 2020, during the first corona lockdown.

In a sweet post shared on Instagram, the actress gushed about her “beautiful baby girl” after welcoming her bundle of joy.

She shared two photos of her newborn’s hands and feet as she wrote: ‘She’s here! We welcomed our beautiful baby into the world last week – months after a heartbreaking miscarriage on New Year’s Eve.

Expressing her joy at being a mother for the first time, the delighted parent wrote: “Words cannot describe how much we love her already.

We have climbed into the most beautiful new parent bubble with all our hearts and are enjoying some quiet family time. Mother and baby are doing great. More coming soon xxxx @davidcomahony,” Ali added.

Stage actor David posted the same images on his social media account: ‘The first handhold. #NewDad #Daddy #Daddysgirl.’

The Bill actress was praised by her industry friends, while fellow new moms, reality star Lady Nadia Essex and Anna Williamson of Celebs Go Dating warmly welcomed Ali into parenthood.

The TV star first revealed she was expecting a child in October 2019, a few months after she tied the knot with David.

The happy couple married in an intimate ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall, before Ali chose to return to work after their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Ali, who currently stars in the BBC hit Doctors, told… HELLO! at the time: ‘We feel incredibly happy. The moment I heard it, I was so excited I could hardly speak.’

The blonde admitted that morning sickness took its toll on her pregnancy, as she shared: “I can’t even make someone a cup of tea or coffee because it makes me sick.

“And I couldn’t go near a refrigerator or dishwasher. I can only get near a refrigerator now if I hold my breath.’

Ali also first opened up publicly about the heartbreaking miscarriage she had on New Year’s Eve.

A miscarriage is the loss of a pregnancy during the first 23 weeks. According to the NHS, it is highly unlikely that you will ever know the real cause of a single miscarriage.

About her heartbreaking experience, the media personality: ‘It took a while to process emotionally. I’d been so excited – I’d packed the pregnancy test and put it on the Christmas tree for David. I guess I was a little naive about how fragile it all was.

“I’ve come to the point where I’m comfortable talking about it. So many people experience this, that’s why we want to be open.’