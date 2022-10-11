Holly Willoughby’s outfit today: This Morning host wears chic beige suit

Last year she launched her wellness company Wylde Moon.

And Holly Willoughby looked radiant and quintessentially chic as she shared a behind-the-scenes look at a recent candle shoot for the brand on Tuesday.

The presenter, 41, showed her sense of style in a beige suit as she got ready to film the new content and take part in the photo shoot.

On another look, she was wearing a cozy white sweater with the smart chino pants while someone from her team perfected her hair.

She wore her blond locks in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for a dewy. glowing makeup to show off her beautiful features.

In the short clip, she posed for stunning photos posing on a couch and table as a cute doggy walked around the set.

She promoted the wax melts and wrote in the caption, “And…how does @wyldemoon’s (borrowed from) The Past…THIS…#ad #ownbrand smell.”

It comes after Holly celebrated the one-year anniversary of her lifestyle brand and website Wylde Moon earlier this month — and took to the site to look back on the first 365 days.

Admittedly, “I didn’t want to make a mistake,” the This Morning host explained that it was a year of personal growth as she struggled to take responsibility for the company and make decisions.

The celebration came as the TV personality had a rough few weeks behind her, following a backlash from her recent “queue” controversy, in which she and This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield were accused of skipping the queue to get the queen lying in state.

Holly describes Wylde Moon as an “ever-evolving journey of self-discovery,” with recipes, articles, and astrological pieces available to read and a boutique selling products such as perfumes, wax melts, and jewelry.

Reflecting on the past year, the presenter explained in a post on the site that taking responsibility for the business side has been challenging,

She wrote: ‘This is all very new to me and one of the hardest things was realizing that it stops with me! It’s not like you can say, ‘Oh, I’ll ask them and if they sign it, we’re good to go.’ Every decision is on my shoulders and it was scary to begin with because I didn’t want to make a mistake.

“What I love is that it forces you to trust your instincts and really listen to that gut feeling of what’s right. All my decisions are based on ‘Do I believe in this?’, ‘Is this a true representation of myself?’, ‘Is this something I think will benefit others?’

“When I do that, suddenly there’s more clarity, so it’s less scary, and the more you do it, the more you trust in yourself and the more confident you become.”

Describing her growth trajectory within the year of starting the brand, she added: ‘This was such an opportunity to learn and grow’.

While I added, I didn’t want Wylde Moon to get to the point where I had to rely on other people to keep it going. It’s about being realistic about how much I can do.’

Holly appears to be continuing her recent ‘queue’ controversy, in which she and This Morning co-host Phillip were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen in state.

The weeks-long fallout from the incident — which sparked hundreds of jokes online at their expense — has sparked rival briefing wars, with relations between the presenters now strained.

Holly is also believed to be unhappy that ITV didn’t step in to support her sooner, and there has been speculation – since denied – that she could be leaving the show.

After being spotted on the official camera feed at the venue, the pair said they were there to shoot a segment for This Morning’s show, which was set to air four days later.

No TV crews were allowed in other than the official feed.

Holly and Phil have not commented on the matter since they issued a statement insisting they “didn’t skip the line.”

Despite calls for the firing of Holly and Phil could lead to Alison and Dermot being given the role of full-time hosts, sources say they have remained loyal.

Phil and Holly are reportedly being paid a whopping £600,000 to host the daytime show Monday through Thursday, with Alison and Dermot filling in for Friday’s show.

Insiders this morning think they are now ‘through the worst of the crisis’ but ITV bosses are still taking steps to ensure Phil and Holly get all the support they need.