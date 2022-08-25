Holly Willoughby’s husband Daniel Baldwin goes to Portugal with Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch 

<!–

Holly Willoughby’s husband Daniel Baldwin went on holiday in Portugal on Thursday with Abbey Clancy, her husband Peter Crouch and a group of friends.

The TV producer, 47, was seen strolling alongside model Abbey and their friends as they soaked up the Mediterranean sun.

Daniel went shirtless for the outing wearing light blue shorts and sunglasses.

Former Britain’s Next Top Model presenter Abbey looked sensational as she showed off her incredible figure in a black bikini.

The TV star let her dark brown locks fall loosely over her shoulders and also wore a multicolored caftan.

Meanwhile, Peter also kept it casual for the day in a navy tee with shorts and matching flip flops.

Holly, who is currently on her summer break from hosting This Morning, was not seen with the group.

Relationship: Dan and Holly have been together since 2004 after meeting on the children’s animation show Ministry Of Mayhem, which Dan was producing at the time.

The TV host and her husband have been known to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

The couple have been together since 2004 after meeting on the children’s animation show Ministry Of Mayhem, which Dan was producing at the time.

They were married at St Michael’s Church in 2007 before having their wedding reception at Amberley Castle in Sussex.

The couple also share three children, Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, seven.

Holly also keeps her kids private and neglects to show them off on social media as she often covers their faces.

She has previously revealed that she doesn’t show her children because then they “become consumption for everyone.”

She explained: “I choose not to show my children’s faces because I know that’s the deal. If you show one photo, they are there! ‘