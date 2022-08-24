Holly Willoughby’s fans ‘turned off’ by her ‘hippy’ brand Wylde Moon

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Holly Willoughby’s down-to-earth fan base is being “turned off by her hippie lifestyle brand” as insiders claim it doesn’t reach “regular” people.

This morning’s viewers are used to seeing Holly, 41, in well-known brands and making them feel comfortable with her recognizable character on daytime TV.

Last year, however, Holly announced she was venturing into the wellness sector, launching the lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, with a focus on sound baths and crystals.

Opinion: Holly Willoughby’s down-to-earth fanbase has been ‘turned off by her hippie lifestyle brand’ because insiders claim it doesn’t reach ‘regular’ people

An insider told The sun: ‘Holly has made no secret of the fact that she was inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow. The only problem is that it’s a bit hippie-esque to the viewers who have watched her day in and day out.

‘These are difficult times. All this light-hearted fairy stuff just doesn’t sound right to ordinary people. The great thing about Holly was that she could wear famous brands and look like a million dollars while smiling.’

The comments come after Holly was brutally rejected in nominations for the upcoming 27th National Television Awards for the first time in five years.

Feeling at home: This morning’s viewers are used to seeing Holly, 41, in well-known brands and putting them at ease with her recognizable character on daytime TV

Although Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield got the cold shoulder from the organizers, Alison Hammond, 47, got a nod.

While they missed out on individual kinks, This Morning has been nominated for Best Daytime Show alongside Loose Women, The Chase, and The Repair Shop.

Holly has previously explained how Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop was the inspiration behind the launch of her self-care-focused brand.

When interviewing Gwyneth, Holly told her, “I’m definitely inspired by you and your work, no doubt.

Hippy chic: However, last year Holly announced she was venturing into the wellness sector and launched the lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, with a focus on sound baths (pictured) and crystals

“The most important thing for me was to see you change course and step outside of something that was already very successful to do something that clearly came from genuine heart and real drive.

“Just knowing that was an option and that that was a possibility was definitely a real thing for me when I started Wylde Moon, so thank you.”

Gwyneth replied, “Women should follow their wildest dreams.”

While some argue that Holly is out of relationship with her viewers, PR guru Ed Hopkins argued that from a business perspective, she could be a winner.

He said the way Holly presents herself is “very sympathetic” and that it is a wise move that could bring her success in the US, as he believes Americans would “love her.”

Good move! While some argue that Holly is out of relationship with her viewers, PR guru Ed Hopkins argued that from a business perspective, she could be a winner.

Holly launched her latest business venture in 2021, with a focus on health and wellness, following the lead of Hollywood star Gwyneth’s popular Goop website.

And since the brand launched its first fragrance The Wild, it has proved a success for the TV presenter.

She has described Wyledemoon as an online space to empower women, explore crystal energies, and provide fashion and beauty tips.

At the time, Holly wrote before her launch that she wanted “Wyldemoon to be a place where I can share the things I love, the lessons I’ve learned, the things I see and want to share directly with others.”

At the time of its launch, a lifestyle expert predicted that the Holly brand could raise up to £12million if successful.