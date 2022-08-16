Holly Willoughby soaks up in the sun in a stylish black swimsuit in throwback snaps

Holly Willoughby gave fans another glimpse into her summer break as she continued to share snaps with her Wylde Moon blog.

The presenter, 41, recently looked incredible in a stylish black swimsuit as she continued to enjoy her break from This Morning.

Soaking up the sun aboard a luxury yacht, the blonde beauty took in the stunning views as she showcased her gorgeous figure in the scallop-trimmed piece.

Holly opted for a simple palette of makeup while brushing her blonde locks from her pretty face and wearing sunglasses on her head.

The blog post coincided with the release of the August issue of her lifestyle brand, designed to encourage her fans to “step back and focus our burning desires.”

She captioned a series of snaps: “The August Moonboard captures blissful moments from my summer with the family and inspiration I found along the way.”

Holly added on her blog: ‘August is a time for rest; to replenish, relax and recharge our internal energy stores. To that end, we’re giving you The Bliss Edition.

‘Experience bliss means something different to everyone. For me it is very simple. It means slow down… almost to a stop; it is uninterrupted time spent with my family; it’s cooking our favorite meal; it has the headroom to be transported by a good book; it’s a guilt-free lie in the middle of the week!

“Wherever you are this summer, enjoy each other as much as time allows and recharge your batteries in the sun.”

Holly has described Wylde Moon as an online space to empower women, explore crystal energies, and provide fashion and beauty tips.

Holly stated her hopes for her new website, writing ahead of the launch, “I want WYLDE MOON to be a place where I can share the things I love, the lessons I’ve learned, the things I see and want to share right away.” with others.’

It comes after Holly credited the warm weather for making her locks grow faster, and she posted a photo on Instagram showing her hair looking at least two inches longer than another photo uploaded four weeks earlier.

She wrote vitamin D for the transformation, writing, “All this vitamin D makes my hair grow.”

Holly’s latest message came after it was revealed she’d landed a big-money deal from the BBC to host the new version of the iconic show Gladiators.

The This Morning host was approached for the role previously filled by Ulrika Jonsson, as part of the Beeb’s plan to make her her golden girl.

Sources said the show, which will air on Saturday night and be made by Hungry Bear, the production company of Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin, will cost the BBC “a considerable amount of money” and that it will need a big name. because not attracting viewers is not an option.

One told The Mail on Sunday: ‘This is the perfect scenario for the BBC. They have managed to get one of ITV’s most nostalgic programs and there is a place for Holly to put on a huge show for them.

“The bosses at the BBC want Holly to be theirs straight away. Gladiators is a Saturday night program that will reach generations. It may well be the answer to their lack of major entertainment shows.

“It’s the BBC’s dream to have Holly host a big show on Saturday night. Her husband makes it, so they pray they can make it. All the signs are there and it looks like it will continue.”

Gladiators attracted up to 14 million viewers when it was shown by ITV between 1992 and 2000.

It will return on the BBC as part of its effort to boost its entertainment program after years of struggling to replicate the successes of family shows such as The Generation Game.