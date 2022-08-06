Holly Willoughby shares adorable snap of kit for daughter after Lionesses brought football home

Holly Willoughby posted a sunny makeup-free selfie while relaxing at home this weekend, revealing that her daughter Belle is a football fan.

The This Morning presenter, 41, shared an adorable photo of an Arsenal football shirt she bought for her daughter 11 days after England won the Women’s European Championship in a historic win against Germany.

Holly, who also posted a makeup-free sunshine selfie to mark the weekend, shared the photo of Arsenal’s pale pink third strip released this month.

The kids’ kit for her eldest daughter Belle, 11, was printed with her name and number while her second-born looks were ready to kick off the new season following the Lionesses’ stunning victory on Sunday.

The Arsenal transition kit is mainly used for European matches and is considered the first pink strip in the history of the north London club.

The shirt’s ermine pattern is a reference to the same pattern that appeared on the original Arsenal crest.

The Lionesses’ victory last week has raised hopes that the win will spur more girls to get involved in football.

Even The Queen, 96, praised the team as an “inspiration for girls and women” in a post shared within minutes of last night’s dramatic extra-time win against Germany.

She added: “I hope you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are today’s result.”

Holly is also mother to sons Chester, seven, and Harry, 12, who she shares with husband Dan Baldwin, 47.

The touching family photo came after the host debuted much longer hair when she swapped her signature blunt bob for soft shoulder-length waves on Friday.

Holly took to Instagram to show off her tousled locks while promoting her latest range at Marks and Spencer.

Joking that her new look was the result of the sunny weather, Holly said she was in a “summer mood” as she modeled a gorgeous floral dress.