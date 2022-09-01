Holly Willoughby shares a sunny selfie as she prepares to return to This Morning

<!–

After an eight-week summer vacation, she returns to This Morning.

And Holly Willoughby certainly looked revitalized, as shared a sunny photo on Instagram on Wednesday.

The presenter, 41, posted the selfie on the account of her wellness brand, Wylde Moon, and gave the page’s 159,000 followers some hair tips for the holidays.

Holly Willoughby, 41, showed off her glowing complexion in a sunny selfie as she prepares to return to This Morning after a summer break

Beaming for the shot, Holly had her blond locks slicked out of the way in two bun braids on either side.

The host showed off her summer tan as she appeared makeup-free, adding black sunglasses to protect her eyes.

The beauty placed a sun hat on her chest, adorned with a gold necklace as she lay on a towel.

Comeback: Holly and Phillip Schofield return to This Morning after an eight-week summer break

Fans: And as the selfie comes for her This Morning Return, fans took to the comment section of the post to explain their excitement and gushing about the photo

Beauty She has enjoyed a summer vacation with family and regularly shares updates on social media

And as the selfie comes before her return from This Morning, fans took to the comment section of the post to explain their excitement.

“Nice to see you back on Monday.” one follower wrote, while others gushed about the gorgeous snap.

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield have enjoyed a summer away from their usual presenting duties on This Morning – returning next week.

Taking over the ITV breakfast show was a host of stand-ins including Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kaye, Rylan Clark, Dermot O’Leary and many more.

Re-set: ‘When I come back in September, I’ll be ready to start over. It’s a real reset for me,” Holly said as she geared up to return to This Morning

Explaining that they took the time to “reset” during the break, the pair also admitted that they were excited to return to the screen.

“When I come back in September, I’ll be ready to start over. It’s a real re-set for me,” Holly said.

While Phillip continued, ‘This Morning is more than just a show, it’s such a great group of people to come and work with and you miss it – it’s not really a job!’

It’s more than a job, it’s a lot more than that… and I’m not going to lie, This Morning is one of my support groups and it’s nice to have.”