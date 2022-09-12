Holly Willoughby reveals she used The Queen’s death to explain ‘service and duty’ to her children

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Holly Willoughby has shared how she was “really touched” by messages her children wrote to the Queen after her death and admits she urged them to write letters to process the news.

The presenter, 41, encouraged her three children with producer husband Dan Baldwin – Harry, 13, Belle, 11 and Chester, seven – to put their feelings in writing after visiting Buckingham Palace over the weekend to pay their respects .

She appeared on Monday’s edition of This Morning and reflected on the impact of the Queen’s death with her co-host Phillip Schofield before reading their messages to viewers.

Processing: Holly Willoughby has told how she used Her Majesty the Queen’s death on Thursday afternoon to explain ‘duty and duty’ to her children

She said, ‘She was just consistent here for so many of us. So many of us never knew otherwise, so suddenly she wasn’t there…

“I think that’s why I wanted to take the kids down on Saturday, because I think you’re trying to explain it to young people. You almost try to understand it yourself.

“I found it very helpful because, as I talked to them, it helped me get it to sink in.”

Respect: The presenter visited Buckingham Palace over the weekend with her three children, after which she encouraged them to put their feelings on paper

Willoughby said she urged her children to write to the Queen to process the news.

Speaking of how she had explained the ideas of service and duty to the youngest child Chester, the presenter added: “I was trying to explain to him that whatever her passions and her loves (were) also of being a little girl, this was where she was destined to go, what she was destined to do.

“All her own passions had to be put on the back burner for her country. Chester, he likes football but he wouldn’t and it gave him that level of understanding.’

Therapeutic: Willoughby said she urged her children to write to the Queen as a way to process the news (photo, one of her three children’s posts)

Touching: Willoughby said reading it after the visit “really touched her” (photo, daughter Belle’s letter to the Queen)

The presenter seemed to be welling up when she thought back to their visit to the palace last weekend.

She said: ‘It was extraordinary to be there. The last time I was there was for the anniversary. To put flowers there three months later in her memory, it just felt very emotional.’

Willoughby retrieved her children’s letters and said she was “really moved” to read them back after the visit.

Tribute: Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield both wore black on Monday’s This Morning, in which they discussed the Queen’s tragic passing last Thursday

In his letter, Harry described the late monarch as “the greatest queen England has ever seen” before adding: “You’ve done so well without Philip, I can’t imagine what it must have been like for you. I’m glad you’re seeing him again.’

Belle, meanwhile, said she hoped the Queen would “have a wonderful time in heaven with Philip and your mom and dad.”

Chester simply wrote: ‘Your Majesty, thank you for being our queen. Lots of love. Chester.’

Both Willoughby and co-host Phillip Schofield wore funeral black as a mark of respect on Monday’s show as they reminisced about the Queen.

Schofield said: ‘You are always struck by her fantastic skin and sparkling eyes and very sharp. Once, after the royal wedding, the palace was full of journalists.

‘I saw her and thought, ‘There’s no one else but me and the Queen. I referred to the journalists and I said: I think there are a lot of nervous people here. And she said, on whose side?’